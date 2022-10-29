'There's a fire! Get out!': Galloway residents describe Apache Court blaze

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Jake Ficken was having his morning coffee and getting ready for work about 5 a.m. Saturday when he heard the little fire detector chirps go off.

Shortly after, his neighbor came banging on the door to alert him and his wife, Melissa, screaming, “There’s a fire! Get out!”

The fire in the Society Hill complex displaced residents from 18 apartment units and resulted in multiple people being treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

Residents said they were alerted to the fire by neighbors pounding on doors and screaming through hallways.

Some residents said they wouldn’t have known about the fire that broke out on the third floor of their building if it wasn’t for the screams of other neighbors. They didn’t hear any fire alarms or emergency lights go off.

“It took us 30 seconds to get changed, and we ran out the door,” Melissa Ficken said.

Atlantic City Democratic rift spills into County Commissioner race ATLANTIC CITY — The same three Democratic city council members who have joined with foes of …

As the couple ran down the steps, they heard residents screaming and saw flames engulfing the top floor through the smoke-filled air.

Police responded at 5:07 a.m. to the fire on Apache Court. The building was engulfed by the time they arrived, police said in a news release.

Lt. Louis Miranda of the Bayview Volunteer Fire Company said the three-alarm blaze broke out on the third floor.

As officers went floor by floor evacuating occupants, surrounding fire companies responded to the scene. The Oceanville, Bayview, Germania and Pomona volunteer fire companies extinguished the blaze.

Galloway EMS treated numerous victims for smoke inhalation. A Galloway police officer was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, for smoke inhalation as well, police said.

The township’s Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross worked to assist displaced residents, police said.

Ex-teacher, sportscaster Pete Thompson released from jail MAYS LANDING — A former high school teacher and South Jersey sports journalist accused of ma…

Residents waited on the lawn where the organizations were giving help, while police escorted them into their smoke- and fire-damaged apartments to get their clothes and any other belongings they could retrieve.

Other residents from surrounding courts came to check on the displaced.

Kellie Haviland and Nancy Mooney from the Oceanville Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary arrived at the scene at 7:30 a.m. Any time there’s a structure fire, the ladies from the auxiliary hand out water, bring snacks and do whatever they can to help residents, as well as the firefighters fighting the fire, they said.

As of Saturday afternoon, first responders were still checking debris to determine whether all of the occupants had escaped safely, police said.

The fire was a first for the complex, according to longtime residents.

Jake Ficken said he was happy to have a good relationship with his neighbors, who by yelling for others to evacuate prevented a bad situation from being worse.

“We always help each other out,” said Ficken, who went back into the building with his neighbor’s husband to alert other residents of the fire.

The other lesson Melissa Ficken took from the experience was “don’t waste time on getting dressed, just go.”

Apache Court was closed as the scene remained under investigation, which would be until the late afternoon, said Miranda.