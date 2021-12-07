There’s a new kind of bar in Atlantic City. Could your NJ hometown be seeing one too?

ATLANTIC CITY — There’s a new type of bar in town called the Rekt Cafe, but it’s not one of those flashy casino bars or dive bars people are used to seeing in the city.
At the Rekt Cafe, you can “bring your own booze,” sit in an outdoor seating area and order “specially” made coffees and beverages — all while smoking a joint.
The Rekt Cafe, located on the crossroads of Pacific and Bellevue Avenue, is the city’s first recreational marijuana café where patrons can obtain, smoke or consume THC products on site.
“There was nowhere for a weed smoker to go. You either smoke outside in the open, or inside your house, ” said Michael Walsh, 34, one of two part owners of the Rekt Cafe. “This is a new environment for smokers to smoke in a safe space.”
At the Rekt Cafe, a “budtender," or the person behind the counter who is knowledgeable about cannabis and marijuana products, helps patrons by informing them about different strains, answers questions about products, or by just quenching your thirst.
“This is a safe place for people to get what they need, and not from the streets,” said Kiyree Bordley, 28, also part owner of the Rekt Cafe.
This type of recreational cafe may become more popular in New Jersey, in lieu of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signing legislation that legalized and decriminalized marijuana use for adults 21 and over back in February this year.
Likewise, this created the necessary legal pathway for New Jersey to earn profit in the lucrative recreational marijuana industry; and, join the approximately 18 other states that have benefitted from the recreational marijuana industry.
However, N.J.'s cannabis laws on recreational marijuana use and sale of marijuana are still a work in progress. Although the state legalized and decriminalized recreational marijuana use, there are no dispensaries where people can purchase or sell recreational marijuana in the state.
“They technically told everybody you’re allowed to smoke weed, but you’re not allowed to buy or sell it,” said Nicholas Silverstein, 30, the Rekt Cafe’s general manager. “New Jersey still hasn’t fixed all the kinks.”
The “Amsterdam-style” Rekt Cafe opened its doors in October.
The cafe owners offers free tours of the facility, entertainment for patrons, and a look at their menu of complimentary THC products people could receive after purchasing one of their “snack packs.''
The complimentary products could range anywhere from cannabis flower to marijuana vape cartridges and THC lotion. They also have vegan and gluten-free options.
“It made sense for Atlantic City to have this type of building to go with the casinos and bar entertainment,” said Walsh.
The Rekt Cafe is located near major city attractions, including the Tropicana Atlantic City, the Boardwalk, and Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
According to Bordley, the cafe’s visitors and consumers range from ages and areas, including people with medical marijuana cards, Stockton University students and professors and out-of-town and international visitors.
“We pass out flyers on the Boardwalk and do word-of-mouth promotions to let people know we’re here,” said Bordley.
“I thought it was too good to be true,” said Ashley Rizzo, 24, a Rekt Cafe visitor from Philadelphia. “I’m in here like every other day.”
“Smoking in the city is not legal, so I come here,’ said Rizzo. “Atlantic City is a family place, especially in the summer, so it’s nice being comfortable and having a place to smoke. And it’s safe.”
Prior to entering, patrons have their identifications checked to ensure they are of legal age.
Walsh said the cafe's presence has helped stabilize the neighborhood.
"The security guards check every business around the entire block. If you go out on Bellevue right now, there won’t be one drug addict out there or drug dealer out there,” said Walsh. “All the people who live in the houses are ecstatic about it. They come home every day telling us how happy they are that we’re here. Their kids are able to play outside.”
Walsh said the Rekt Cafe also plans to host other charitable events for the local neighborhood.
Not everyone is welcoming the new business or seen the benefits of its arrival.
Mohammed Mohammed, a cashier at 24 Hour Convenience Store around the corner, said he hasn’t seen security or staff surveying the neighborhood.
“Nobody helps us,” said Mohammed, 27, an Atlantic City local. “Security guy doesn’t do anything. People see him and walk away. That’s it.”
Atlantic City’s 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabbaz said he would rather support other businesses and community efforts instead of the recreational marijuana industry in the city.
“That’s not the kind of development that I would like to see in the 3rd Ward,” said Shabbaz. “I get it. People that indulge in marijuana need a place, but this is not something I’m encouraging. I’m for affordable housing, redeveloping Indiana Avenue and Chicken Bone Beach, and encouraging businesses, but not that type of business.”
Walsh said the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and other state officials, like health department inspectors, have made it “super difficult” for the Rekt Cafe to do business, even though it is legal and legitimate.
