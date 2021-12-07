There’s a new kind of bar in Atlantic City. Could your NJ hometown be seeing one too?

ATLANTIC CITY — There’s a new type of bar in town called the Rekt Cafe, but it’s not one of those flashy casino bars or dive bars people are used to seeing in the city.

At the Rekt Cafe, you can “bring your own booze,” sit in an outdoor seating area and order “specially” made coffees and beverages — all while smoking a joint.

The Rekt Cafe, located on the crossroads of Pacific and Bellevue Avenue, is the city’s first recreational marijuana café where patrons can obtain, smoke or consume THC products on site.

“There was nowhere for a weed smoker to go. You either smoke outside in the open, or inside your house, ” said Michael Walsh, 34, one of two part owners of the Rekt Cafe. “This is a new environment for smokers to smoke in a safe space.”

At the Rekt Cafe, a “budtender," or the person behind the counter who is knowledgeable about cannabis and marijuana products, helps patrons by informing them about different strains, answers questions about products, or by just quenching your thirst.

“This is a safe place for people to get what they need, and not from the streets,” said Kiyree Bordley, 28, also part owner of the Rekt Cafe.