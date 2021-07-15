Their missing sister's severed foot was found in Ocean City in 2013. That wasn't the end of the story.

"She was my partner in everything," Frances said.

From the moment Franchesca went missing, the family plastered the Atlantic City Boardwalk with missing flyers. They organized rallies. Every Thanksgiving, family and friends go to New Jersey to feed and clothe the needy. It's a way to honor Franchesca during her favorite time of year, to feel close to her in the last place she was seen alive. But it also represents a fading hope that their presence might soften someone's heart and unlock the truth.

When Frances comes across news stories about human remains found, a few times near where Franchesca went missing, she calls medical examiners.

She asks: Do they belong to my sister?

On occasion, they have.

A few months after Franchesca's foot was found, the family said, her femur was discovered in the same waters.

In 2015, her tibia.

"It's so bittersweet," Frances said. "I get this sense of joy, like a spiritual joy, that Franchesca is like spiritually cheering me on, 'Yes girl, yes.'"

But then she calls her sister Tina, her voice a mix of grief and worry.