Theaters in Hammonton, Cape May, Beach Haven to require proof of vaccination

Theaters in Hammonton, Cape May and Beach Haven will require proof of vaccination as part of a statewide campaign touting the return of live performances.

The New Jersey Theatre Alliance announced Thursday a reopening campaign that includes proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and indoor masking at venues across the state.

Of the 40 members in the alliance, 25 of them will require those precautions. That includes the East Lynne Theatre Company in Cape May, the Eagle Theatre in Hammonton and the Surflight Theatre in Beach Haven.

The alliance announced the "Opening Night, Opening Right" campaign as theaters have opened back up after being closed to in-person performances for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Member theaters have pledged to follow current medical advice, and to meet or exceed all local and national safety guidelines, according to a news release. That includes:

Deep cleaning and disinfecting before all performances

Clearly communicated mask policy

Contactless transactions being made available

Health screening before entry

Flexible ticket policies for anyone feeling sick or at risk

Sanitation stations