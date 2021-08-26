 Skip to main content
Theaters in Hammonton, Cape May, Beach Haven to require proof of vaccination
Theaters in Hammonton, Cape May, Beach Haven to require proof of vaccination

British theater veteran Andrew Lloyd Webber's latest musical "Cinderella" held its gala performance in London on Wednesday, August 25.

Theaters in Hammonton, Cape May and Beach Haven will require proof of vaccination as part of a statewide campaign touting the return of live performances.

The New Jersey Theatre Alliance announced Thursday a reopening campaign that includes proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and indoor masking at venues across the state.

Of the 40 members in the alliance, 25 of them will require those precautions. That includes the East Lynne Theatre Company in Cape May, the Eagle Theatre in Hammonton and the Surflight Theatre in Beach Haven.

The alliance announced the "Opening Night, Opening Right" campaign as theaters have opened back up after being closed to in-person performances for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Member theaters have pledged to follow current medical advice, and to meet or exceed all local and national safety guidelines, according to a news release. That includes:

  • Deep cleaning and disinfecting before all performances
  • Clearly communicated mask policy
  • Contactless transactions being made available
  • Health screening before entry
  • Flexible ticket policies for anyone feeling sick or at risk
  • Sanitation stations

Audience members over 12 will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering these venues. Exceptions will be made for children under 12 and people with a medical or religious exemption to vaccination. These guests must show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 36 hours of the performance or a negative antigen test taken within six hours of the performance.

All guests, regardless of age, will be required to wear masks inside the theater.

"The professional theatre community in New Jersey has always been a collaborative one, and we have seen unprecedented engagement and cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic," said John McEwen, executive director of the Theatre Alliance. "The unified statement of the safety Pledge and the decision by many theatres to require proof of vaccination for audience members were made with great care, thought, and guidance from medical experts. I am pleased to see the member theatres of New Jersey Theatre Alliance working together to make their return to live performance a safe and joyful experience for all.”

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

