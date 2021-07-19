The Wildwoods will host QVC this week

The Wildwoods will host QVC, a world leader in multiplatform video commerce, for a week-long remote broadcast during QVC’s annual Christmas in July celebration, the municipalities said.

QVC will broadcast live from the QVC Beach House in Wildwood Crest during select shows airing on the network from Tuesday through Sunday.

Additional remote broadcasts are planned at the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse in North Wildwood and other locations throughout the Wildwoods.

Live broadcasts from the QVC Beach House will take place during QVC’s annual Christmas in July celebration, which will feature some of the year’s biggest deals, including holiday décor, gourmet food, crafts, beauty, gifts and free shipping on all toys on-air and online.

QVC has a long-standing history as the go-to retailer for Christmas in July, but this year is different, in every way, said Mary Campbell, chief content, digital & platforms officer, QVC and HSN.

“QVC has always been at the forefront of immersive storytelling, and we love to bring our customers along for these unique experiences when we shoot outside of the studios. We love meeting our customers where they are, and shooting on location in the Wildwoods, N.J. will be nothing short of spectacular,” Campbell said in a written statement.