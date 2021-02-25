The Walk in talks to provide police substation, get Columbia windows open

It is one of the first buildings visitors see as they enter midtown.

"We are in discussions. We did talk to (interim Officer-in-Charge James) Sarkos about it," Danielson said. "We haven’t identified a location just yet."

Danielson said The Walk has a police presence there 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"We hire a duty officer every single day of the year," she said. "The substation would be a place for them to take a break. We want to make it nice for them, to help them. We'd like more of a partnership."

In addition, police cars drive through the area frequently, as it is in the middle of the city, she said.

But stores still experienced a spike in break-ins from May, when a protest against police brutality in the George Floyd killing turned into looting and break-ins at The Walk that evening. Several stores were looted, but Columbia was not, police have said.

There was also a spate of break-ins in the fall, including three in a four-week period at the Columbia store, a Columbia spokesperson has said. That series of broken windows and thefts convinced Columbia to board up all its windows in late December, even as it stayed open for business.