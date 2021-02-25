The Walk in talks to provide police substation, get Columbia windows open

ATLANTIC CITY — Tanger Outlets The Walk is in talks with the city to provide a police substation on site, to help police better protect the area, manager Donna Danielson said Thursday.
Danielson said The Walk would provide the space for free, once identified, as a way to improve its partnership with the city to help reduce crime there.
A spate of break-ins at Columbia Sportswear last year resulted in the store boarding up every window in December, even as it stayed open for business, saying it was to prevent further crime.
At Wednesday night's City Council meeting, Council President George Tibbitt said the proposed substation is part of an effort to improve conditions for stores there, and to give the Columbia store the confidence to remove the wood on its doors and windows.
"As far as the wood goes, the mayor and I met with leaders of Tanger Outlets. They are working on getting the wood down and the (broken) windows fixed," said Tibbitt when resident Joyce Mollineaux asked about what progress has been made to remove the wood.
Tanger Outlets executives, including the head of security, asked for the city's support to put a police substation there "at their cost," Tibbitt said. "We support it."
Residents and council members have complained the boarded-up windows at the Columbia store create a negative impression for visitors entering town via the Atlantic City Expressway.
It is one of the first buildings visitors see as they enter midtown.
"We are in discussions. We did talk to (interim Officer-in-Charge James) Sarkos about it," Danielson said. "We haven’t identified a location just yet."
Danielson said The Walk has a police presence there 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
"We hire a duty officer every single day of the year," she said. "The substation would be a place for them to take a break. We want to make it nice for them, to help them. We'd like more of a partnership."
In addition, police cars drive through the area frequently, as it is in the middle of the city, she said.
But stores still experienced a spike in break-ins from May, when a protest against police brutality in the George Floyd killing turned into looting and break-ins at The Walk that evening. Several stores were looted, but Columbia was not, police have said.
There was also a spate of break-ins in the fall, including three in a four-week period at the Columbia store, a Columbia spokesperson has said. That series of broken windows and thefts convinced Columbia to board up all its windows in late December, even as it stayed open for business.
Danielson said Columbia is looking for information on what the city will specifically do to prevent more burglaries from happening before removing the wood.
The Atlantic City location is unique for Tanger Outlets, Danielson said, as it is in the middle of a city and covers nine city blocks.
It's an advantage to shoppers who live in cities like it for all the activity, being close to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, casinos and the Boardwalk.
That also may make it more complicated to keep secure than the other Tanger Outlet locations, she said, "but every center has its own challenges, and it is what makes us so interesting."
