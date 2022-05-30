The state of mental health, post-COVID-19

Michele Noble, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, has been part of Mental Health Association programs for about four years after being referred there by a therapist.

But when the pandemic struck more than two years ago, many of the associations’ programs were interrupted and had to adapt by going virtual.

Noble had to adapt, too, and at the start of virtual meetings, she found it tough.

But eventually she found a program and process that has worked for her.

“I found that I adapted really well because of my anxiety and depression in not having to go out and engage with people,” said Noble, who now facilitates her own virtual group called Expressions that is centered around art therapy. “It was actually a really positive thing for me. I found myself happier, more comfortable.”

It has been more than two years since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in New Jersey. Since then, the state has seen a shifting of health, economic and social needs. From creating virtual programs to pivoting services to help more people, national and local programs have raced to help.

In 2020, one in five people reported that the pandemic had a significant negative impact on their mental health. And one child out of six ages 12 to 17 experienced a major depressive episode, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“Overall, the additional stressors created by COVID-19 on financial, family unit and social structures have had a negative mental health impact on our New Jersey residents,” said Marc Hurvitz, vice president of NAMI Atlantic/Cape May. “This has seen real increases in anxiety, depression, isolation and violence.”

There also has been an increase in people seeking help, according to Carolyn Quinn, director of community engagement for the Mental Health Association.

Numbers rising

Quinn said the larger Mental Health Association in New Jersey offers about 80 free support groups throughout the week, with mostly virtual options. In 2020 and 2021 combined, the Association had more than 800 new participants to the Atlantic County program, twice what it normally has.

“In just one program for Atlantic County in 2020, we saw 555 new participants to support groups, and we are contracted for (a little over) 200,” said Quinn, 34, of Galloway Township.

And the growth only continued in 2021.

“Another number that we count is not only the amount of new consumers, but the duplication of those,” she explained. “So if you come to a support group today, you count as one. If you come to a support group tomorrow, you count as one. The total would be two — how frequently people are coming.”

Quinn explained the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County is contracted for just under 3,000 duplicate visits a year, and in 2020, it had 13,727. In 2021, the total was just over 17,000.

“That’s six times our contract in 2021,” she said. “We didn’t have as many new people in 2021, but we’re definitely seeing that the folks that we are serving, we’re serving them more often than we ever have before.”

Quinn attributes part of that growth to being mostly virtual in 2020 and 2021, allowing individuals more flexibility and the ability to join multiple groups from the comfort of their home.

However, upon moving back to in-person meetings this month, NAMI saw an increase in participation.

“This is reflected in our first live support and education groups in May 2022 showing a 250% increase in attendance,” Hurvitz said.

With that increase in attention to mental health can come a lack of availability.

“What could potentially be a downside of COVID is that there absolutely are more people looking for mental health services, and there’s not always availability,” Quinn said. “The Kaiser Family Foundation has numbers for New Jersey specifically (from March 2022) showing that there’s about 20% of folks that want and need mental health services in New Jersey, that those needs are not being met.”

NAMI has tried to close the gap. Hurvitz mentioned some new initiatives they’ve advocated for, including a national 988 Mental Health Emergency call number, to be implemented by July, and a similar program, called “Arrive Together,” in Cumberland County; and community training, which has been implemented for local first responders who respond to mental health crisis events. Hurvitz also cites the expansion of their Zoom programs.

But perhaps the greatest positive of the last two years is more mental health awareness among the general public.

“One of the biggest positives that I have seen … is that there is such a larger awareness,” Quinn expressed. “From my perspective, it seems like it’s just discussed more. I think that some folks that never understood experiencing depression, anxiety, loneliness, all of those different pieces — the pandemic was the perfect storm for those folks to experience some of those feelings.”

“And so I hate that the way we got to a reduction of stigma and normalcy was more people started to experience those feelings,” she continued, “but I really have seen it make a major difference. And that is going to be something that is a big turning point, potentially.”

