The state is not paying Pinelands municipalities all the money due to them

ESTELL MANOR — Approximately 1,735 people have chosen to live a more small-town, rural existence in this slice of the Pinelands in southern Atlantic County.

But it costs more every year for the luxury of small-town living, and without more money from the state, Mayor Joseph Venezia sees his municipality becoming too expensive to live in for the taxes that have to be paid.

“We are diligently working at all times trying to have the state reimburse us the funding that they are taking from us,” Venezia said. “With the state purchasing land that it has been getting over the years and not funding (municipalities), especially in the city of Estell Manor, they are literally placing us in a position where we will become insolvent.”

In 1999, Gov. Christine Todd Whitman signed the Garden State Preservation Trust into law.

The purpose of the law was to compensate municipalities for the loss of revenue for preserving lands that were deemed to be for the greater good of the entire state, said Jay Renwick, an executive board member of the Pinelands Municipal Council and the Shamong Township designee.