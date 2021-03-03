The state is not paying Pinelands municipalities all the money due to them

ESTELL MANOR — Approximately 1,735 people have chosen to live a more small-town, rural existence in this slice of the Pinelands in southern Atlantic County.
But it costs more every year for the luxury of small-town living, and without more money from the state, Mayor Joseph Venezia sees his municipality becoming too expensive to live in for the taxes that have to be paid.
“We are diligently working at all times trying to have the state reimburse us the funding that they are taking from us,” Venezia said. “With the state purchasing land that it has been getting over the years and not funding (municipalities), especially in the city of Estell Manor, they are literally placing us in a position where we will become insolvent.”
In 1999, Gov. Christine Todd Whitman signed the Garden State Preservation Trust into law.
The purpose of the law was to compensate municipalities for the loss of revenue for preserving lands that were deemed to be for the greater good of the entire state, said Jay Renwick, an executive board member of the Pinelands Municipal Council and the Shamong Township designee.
From the municipalities’ point of view, the problem started in 2010 when the state reduced the funding by one-third to meet budgetary constraints. These reductions have remained in place for a decade.
The Pinelands Municipal Council serves as a sounding board among the 53 municipalities within the state-designated Pinelands area.
The organization has appealed annually to the state to restore 100% funding to the municipalities in recent years.
Last year, the state restored the funding to the municipalities, and municipal budgets and tax rates were certified based on this funding, the council said.
In October, the state told the municipalities the restored money would not be coming after all.
“The trust payments have not been restored and the amount proposed for ‘Open Space Payments in Lieu of Taxes’ (PILOT) remains flat to prior years at $6.5 million,” said Melinda Caliendo, spokesperson for the state Treasury Department.
The payments have not been restored in the fiscal year 2022 proposed budget, which would go into effect July 1, Caliendo said.
In some cases, the fact that the reduction of money has not been restored can be easily handled by the municipality because the amount does not makes that much of an impact in a large budget.
In Dennis Township in Cape May County, the municipality received $129,366 when it expected to receive $199,557, said Jessica Bishop, township administrator and chief financial officer.
The $70,191 the municipality didn’t receive from the state was recouped from the surplus from its fund balance from its $5.48 million budget, Bishop said.
Other municipalities either don’t have the commercial development to offset the lack of money from the state, or the state is withholding a substantial amount of money.
The worst case in the state is Washington Township in Burlington County, where Renwick is the tax assessor.
Last year, Washington Township was supposed to have received $1.1 million from the state, but it only received $731,260, which means the municipality was expecting to get $396,762 more from the state that never arrived, Renwick said.
Another example is in Maurice River Township in Cumberland County. The township was supposed to receive $348,413 but only received $225,865, leaving a $122,548 shortfall, said Renwick and Mayor Ken Whildin.
The state and the Nature Conservancy own at least 56% of Maurice River Township, Whildin said.
The township is large at 94 square miles, but the people are few at 5,949, based on a U.S. Census Bureau estimate.
“I don’t know what can be done about it,” said Whildin, who has been on the Township Committee for five years dealing with the issue. “It doesn’t get traction.”
When Renwick said the state is paying only two-thirds of what it should be paying municipalities in regard to the Garden State Preservation Trust Act, that is based on the 2010 total budget allocation, which has been frozen in place for a decade.
Since fiscal year 2011, there have been more than 1,400 transactions that total more than 38,000 acres, said Eric W. Knudsen of the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Green Acres Program in a letter to Renwick.
The affected municipalities have not received additional money from the state when these land purchases have been made, Renwick said.
The situation in Estell Manor was made worse in October 2013, when the state purchased 5,100 acres of open space that belonged to Lenape Farms and HBH Associates.
That purchase pushed the percentage of city land owned by the state to 60%, Venezia said at the time.
Last year, Estell Manor was suppposed to get $191,200 from the state, but the town only recevied $123,949.
“This acquisition was to double our funding formula from the PILOT program. It did not. Any town that has state-owned land greater than 60% should receive $15 per acre. We currently still get only $7.50,” said Venezia, who in a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy two years ago wrote that Lenape Farms used to pay the city more than $100,000 annually in taxes.
The state has placed a major strain on towns where it has taken land off the tax rolls. If the land was still in private hands, the tax money could be used for more public safety spending for residents, Venezia said.
“We all have to ban together. We all have to fight to make sure that we continue to have our funding in place,” Venezia said. “We can’t keep doing this to the taxpayer. We can’t keep taking (the taxpayers’) money when the state is taking our money.”
