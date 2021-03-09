The Springfield Inn in Sea Isle was being demolished. Its beloved cover band was trying not to die of COVID-19.

"We were lucky, we got some of the bar stools out," he said. "They're down the Shore at a friend's house."

Greg was getting messages and videos about the demolition, but he could barely take it in with all that was going on. The band had already moved on to the Ocean Drive, another iconic Sea Isle bar. They'd said their goodbyes after a 15-year run, and were happy for the owners. Terry Eidenberg, one of the sisters who ran the Springfield for decades, made sure they would be welcomed at the OD.

Greg's wife, Diane, who is corporate director of nursing at Jefferson Stratford Hospital, and kept close watch on the hospital stays of all three brothers, said she is looking forward to seeing the sisters who ran the Springfield "on the other side of the bar, actually enjoying themselves."

After decades of being there for people turning 21 at the crowded Springfield, and then being there as those same people endlessly reminisced about that first time, it should have been no surprise to the brothers how devoted their fan base is. But it still was. They had already lost others in their musician circle to COVID-19. They don't take anyone's prayers or well wishes for granted.