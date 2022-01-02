 Skip to main content
The South Jersey Snowfall Contest starts now
snow cape
Kyle Howell, 11, of the Erma section of Lower Township, loses his sled while having some fun coming down the side of the West Cape May Bridge during the Saturday snowstorm on Jan. 8, 2010. Dorothy Sheehan

The South Jersey snow contest runs all January long. Thank you to all of the contestants to entered your guess for how much snow would fall in Lower Township, Cape May County back in December. Davis Lewis, of presenting sponsor Exit 0 Skin Care in West Cape May, welcomes you to the contest. You shop their store online, when it snows, at https://www.etsy.com/shop/EXIT000skincare.

A very happy New Year, South Jersey!

The rebooted South Jersey Snowfall Contest is officially underway as of Jan. 1. A big thank you to everyone who entered. May the forecasts be in your favor.

Updates will be made at this link when snow falls, or, each Monday of January, whichever is the case. 

The winner will receive a $50 Visa Gift Card plus a basket of products from Exit 000 Skin Care in West Cape May.

The person who forecasts the amount of snow closest to the actual snowfall in Lower Township, Cape May County will win the prize. If there's a tie breaker, the tie will go to the contestant who guessed how many days it will snow during the month. For purposes of the tie breaker, any recorded snowfall, even if it's only flurries, counts.

Observations are taken by long-time, award winning weather observer Wayne Roop. Roop is part of the Cooperative Observer Network (COOP), which is run by the National Weather Service. 

Stay up to date on the snow, rain, nor'easters and everything winter will throw our way! Sign up for the daily weather newsletter for free. The newsletter will also give you access to forecast videos, articles, weather related content and more.

Also, follow me on social media for more updates. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
