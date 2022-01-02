The South Jersey Snowfall Contest starts now

A very happy New Year, South Jersey!

The rebooted South Jersey Snowfall Contest is officially underway as of Jan. 1. A big thank you to everyone who entered. May the forecasts be in your favor.

Updates will be made at this link when snow falls, or, each Monday of January, whichever is the case.

The winner will receive a $50 Visa Gift Card plus a basket of products from Exit 000 Skin Care in West Cape May.

The person who forecasts the amount of snow closest to the actual snowfall in Lower Township, Cape May County will win the prize. If there's a tie breaker, the tie will go to the contestant who guessed how many days it will snow during the month. For purposes of the tie breaker, any recorded snowfall, even if it's only flurries, counts.

Observations are taken by long-time, award winning weather observer Wayne Roop. Roop is part of the Cooperative Observer Network (COOP), which is run by the National Weather Service.

