 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The smoke, rain are gone as September-like weather ends the week
0 comments
top story

The smoke, rain are gone as September-like weather ends the week

{{featured_button_text}}
Mays Landing River

The first day of summer is not until June 20, but you could not tell from the beautiful weather on the Great Egg Harbor River on Friday afternoon, June 18, as seen from the park on River Road in Mays Landing. Sunny skies and warm weather added up to an inviting day to be outside.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

Goodbye smoky sky, goodbye rain. We’ll say hello to a blue, mostly clear sky and low dew points as we round out the week. The weekend is then looking OK, though there will be one day with showers.

A potent cold front swept through the Northeast and will roll off the coast Thursday morning. It carried all of the soot and haze from the wildfires in central Canada and the Pacific Northwest, leaving us with a blue sky, at least for a few days.

Going into the day, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky and a northwesterly wind. Dew points will be in freefall, dropping from near 70 Wednesday afternoon to the upper 50s Thursday. Those kinds of dew points happen less than 10% of the time in late July, so we’re in unusual but refreshing territory.

The morning will start out in the 60s. As we go into the afternoon, highs will reach the low 80s. If you didn’t know any better, it would feel like a warm Sept. 22, not July 22. The beach, walk in the park or cookout is looking fantastic.

As we start the weekend (I’ll call Thursday night the weekend during the summer), you can roll the windows down and let the breeze roll in. The evening will be in the 70s, even falling into the 60s by midnight inland.

We’ll have a mainly clear sky, and when you add in the light winds, air temperatures will near the dew point temperatures away from the warming influence of the shore. So low 60s it will be for Corbin City and inland spots, while the shore will be in the still comfortable upper 60s.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday will basically be a copy-and-paste from Thursday. We’ll have the same amount of sunshine and blue sky, and the air will have that slight September crisp to it. Temperatures will be a smidge higher than Thursday, as we talk about mid-80s for most spots. Again, wonderful for outdoor activities and enjoying the wonderful nature we have around us in South Jersey.

If you like Thursday night, you’ll like Friday night. We’ll go back into the 70s for the evening under a star-filled night. You’ll catch that full moon, too, which is technically “full” at 10:37 p.m. Overnight, we bottom out in the upper 60s along the coast and mid-60s inland, though I wouldn’t be surprised to see Corbin City or Weymouth get down to 60 degrees.

As we kick off the weekend Saturday, we’ll have much of the same feel as Thursday and Friday, as high pressure hangs on. The only difference will be that the dew points will creep into the “touch humid” low 60s, but for late July, it could be way more sticky out.

All outdoor activities will be a go, with low to mid-80s for highs. In fact, my favorite weather, an 86 degree air temperature with a 64 degree dew point, will be within reach. Even if it doesn’t get there, I think we still will have have a winner.

Conditions will change as we go into Sunday. The muggies will come back. So, too, will the rain threats, as high pressure slides offshore and we pump in unstable air from the tropics.

Look for showers in the early morning, between 4 and 8 a.m. and then again in the late day, from 5 p.m. into evening. So you have most of the day to work with for outdoor projects and exercise. Even within those two windows, there will be breaks in the rain. Highs will creep up a little bit, into the mid- and upper 80s.

Official Forecast

Lastly, we have to watch for minor stage coastal flooding with all of the high tides through Saturday morning. The full, buck moon will trigger the higher-than-usual tides. Luckily, though, it shouldn’t be widespread, mainly limited to Cape May County and the Delaware Bay.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy blasts Pelosi over Jan 6 committee picks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News