The smoke, rain are gone as September-like weather ends the week

Goodbye smoky sky, goodbye rain. We’ll say hello to a blue, mostly clear sky and low dew points as we round out the week. The weekend is then looking OK, though there will be one day with showers.

A potent cold front swept through the Northeast and will roll off the coast Thursday morning. It carried all of the soot and haze from the wildfires in central Canada and the Pacific Northwest, leaving us with a blue sky, at least for a few days.

Going into the day, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky and a northwesterly wind. Dew points will be in freefall, dropping from near 70 Wednesday afternoon to the upper 50s Thursday. Those kinds of dew points happen less than 10% of the time in late July, so we’re in unusual but refreshing territory.

The morning will start out in the 60s. As we go into the afternoon, highs will reach the low 80s. If you didn’t know any better, it would feel like a warm Sept. 22, not July 22. The beach, walk in the park or cookout is looking fantastic.

As we start the weekend (I’ll call Thursday night the weekend during the summer), you can roll the windows down and let the breeze roll in. The evening will be in the 70s, even falling into the 60s by midnight inland.

