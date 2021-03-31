‘The sky's the limit:’ Women in aviation flying high in male-dominated field

For Garnett in the Coast Guard, she loves teaching junior members about what it’s like to be an aviator.

“We are capable of doing anything,” she said of women in aviation. “If you see a helicopter flying, know that you could be the pilot flying it. If you see a firetruck passing you, know that you could be the person running into a house to save someone’s life.

“As women, we need to band together, find our allies and encourage each other to pursue our greatest dreams. Nothing, absolutely nothing, is impossible,” she added.

As Coast Guard pilots, Steinbeck and McGee respond to search and rescue cases over water and participate in flight training, among other tasks.

McGee called the job rewarding as she said being 30 feet above the water and working with another pilot, a flight mechanic and a rescue swimmer is “truly a team activity.”

She added that in the Coast Guard, women (her husband is also a USCG pilot and they have two small children) don’t have to sacrifice having a family for a career.

Steinbeck, too, loves the people she works with and said the most challenging aspect of the job is the unknown.