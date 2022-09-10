The sky's the limit at Girls in Aviation Day at Atlantic City airport

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Madalyn Broom has always been curious about airplanes, talking to flight attendants and pilots in the cockpit when she's vacationed with her mother, Jessica Kraus.

Ever since Madalyn watched "Top Gun," Kraus said her daughter has been interested in becoming a pilot, a rarity for girls as young as the 10-year-old.

So when Kraus, of Little Egg Harbor Township, stumbled upon Girls in Aviation Day on social media, she took Madalyn to Atlantic City International Airport on Saturday morning to facilitate her interest in the aviation industry.

"I like being able to get to see the planes up close and what people look like from below," said Madalyn as she hopped out of the pilot's seat of a red biplane that was on display.

Girls in Aviation Day is a Women in Aviation International event put on by Girls in Aviation Day Greater Delaware Valley.

Aviation Influence, a nonprofit that strives to get young people to discover science, technology, engineering and math through aviation, facilitated the event in collaboration wit NEXTGEN Aviators, a program by Dynamic Aviation designed to solve workforce shortages in the technical, manufacturing and aerospace industries.

Girls in Aviation Day also was hosted and sponsored by Signature Flight Support, a global aviation company, which held the event at its private hangar at the airport.

"The Atlantic City International Airport area is becoming more of a hub for aviation and aerospace careers," said Lyndse Costabile, one of the founders of Aviation Influence, noting facilities like the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center, the National Aerospace Research and Technology Park, and other STEM-centered organizations that are located around the airport. "It only makes sense for us to be in this market."

STEM-related jobs account for almost 7% of all U.S. occupations, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"We're in dire need of more pilots, maintainers and crew," said Costabile. "In addition to that, women only make up about 25% of STEM fields now, so we're trying to get more women in STEM."

Costabile said Girls in Aviation Day is a way to introduce girls ages 5 to 18 to different careers in STEM while also showing them the different roles they could play in the aviation industry.

Aircraft on display included a historic vintage C-47 Douglas aircraft, Miss Virginia, that the event's keynote speaker, Miss United States 2021 Samantha Anderson, flew to the event in. Anderson was born into an aviation family and started flying at a young age, and used Women in Aviation as her platform in pageantry.

Additionally, the New Jersey Wing of the Civil Air Patrol brought a virtual reality in-flight simulator, the airport's security department showed girls how to use a metal detector to check travelers for contraband, the airport's Fire Department exhibited its firetruck and Influential Drones demonstrated how airports use drones.

Girls also got to check out displays from Boeing, the U.S. Coast Guard and USDA Wildlife Services, which demonstrated the different wildlife hazards that come with flying.

Mary Joy Dempsey, 12, joined the New Jersey Civil Air Patrol two months ago after coming to last year's Girls in Aviation Day at the airport.

"I like the concept of seeing the different planes," said Mary Joy, of Egg Harbor Township. "It shows us what's really going on with this type of career. And it also gives me another career option."

Her mother, Kim Dempsey, said she was thankful for the event since her daughter wouldn't have been exposed to the idea of a job in aviation otherwise.

"She doesn't know what she wants to be when she grows up, so this exposed her to the various sides to this field," said Kim Dempsey, suggesting schools don't tout careers in STEM or aviation to students.

"Part of this event is to battle that," said Costabile. "It exposes young girls to the sector before high school. By hosting these events, it shows our resolve to remediate the issue and break those limitations."

Ella Thompson, 8, may have thought her dad, Tracey Thompson, was taking her to Girls in Aviation Day to have fun, but he also did it to expose her to things to which she is not usually exposed.

"How often can you bring your daughter to get up close and personal with planes?" said Tracey Thompson. "We didn't have that when I was a kid, so hopefully it'll inspire her to look into other careers when she's older."

Tracey Thompson said the resources available at Girls in Aviation Day, like the flight simulator (which his daughter loved), were great for showing young women they can work in aviation and STEM.

Seeing and engaging with other successful women in aviation, like Anderson, was also inspiring to his daughter, said Tracey Thompson.

"We hope that these young girls start to think differently about aviation, aerospace and STEM," he said. "Nothing can stop them from doing something they love."