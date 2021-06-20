The Shamrock shuts its doors. Some are fighting to preserve the building, at least

WILDWOOD — Mayor Pete Byron said an effort to save The Shamrock Beef and Ale at 3700 Pacific Ave. from demolition is premature.
The sale to a new owner has not yet been finalized, he said, and there is no plan for the property yet presented to the city.
But preservationists who have rallied to support the corner bar and eatery say it is already too late. Over the weekend, the owner sold off most of the contents of the bar, with multiple buyers snapping up furniture, signs, T-shirts and shot glasses.
“It’s never going to be what it was,” said Taylor Henry, one of the organizers of a new group called Preserving the Wildwoods. “The way we wanted to preserve it, it’s never going to be like that again.”
Said to be the oldest tavern in Wildwood, The Shamrock opened in 1937. It shut down on May 1, charged with repeatedly violating restrictions on eating and drinking establishments imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control and state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, under a negotiated settlement, the bar agreed to have its license to serve alcohol suspended for the entire summer, a devastating result in a beach town.
Technically, The Shamrock could still serve food and soft drinks, but owner Tom Gerace instead shut it down. Contacted on Tuesday, Gerace declined to comment on the charges or on plans for the property.
On Saturday, Preserving the Wildwoods sent out a mass email warning that the site could become a parking lot, citing state rules.
“We stand to lose one of our oldest establishments in a historic building at the heart of downtown to a parking quota that would permanently hurt neighboring businesses and start a domino effect of blight,” it reads. “The demolition of the Shamrock will destroy Pacific Avenue.”
The Philadelphia-based firm BG Capital has big plans for the next block of the downtown, from 3601 to 3615 Pacific Ave. The Wildwood Planning Board has given preliminary approval for a 74-unit residential development with commercial uses on the ground floor. The four-story construction is set to house international student workers each summer.
Wildwood OK’d the plan without parking, but the ongoing environmental review by the state Department of Environmental Protection of the proposal has said the project will need dedicated parking after all, according to Joe Byrne, the president and managing principal of BG Capital.
But he said the company has already acquired property on 3800 Pacific to provide one parking spot for each of the units. There is already another vacant tavern at that site, one that dates from the 1950s, which has not drawn the same calls for preservation that The Shamrock received.
Byrne confirmed that the group also has an agreement of sale for The Shamrock, with settlement set for Nov. 1, but he said there remain issues to work out and cast doubt as to whether the sale would go through at all.
He said he could not provide further details on those issues, citing a confidentiality agreement. The property was recently listed for sale at $999,900.
John Donio, the president of the Wildwood Business District, has also called for saving The Shamrock. He said Byrne has been willing to communicate with the neighbors and business owners about plans. Donio suggested there may be a possibility of moving the oldest part of the tavern to a new location. He questioned whether Cape May would allow The Ugly Mug to be demolished or if North Wildwood would be willing to let go of Keenan’s.
“If a city loses its history, then what’s it left with?” he said.
Last year, despite the pandemic, The Shamrock was thriving, he said.
“The last thing you want to do is lose a vibrant business like that,” Donio said. “We’re not looking to go back to the '60s. We’re not even trying to get back to the '70s or '80s. We just want a safe, walkable downtown for families.”
State officials cited numerous breaches of the state executive orders related to COVID-19, allegedly found by Wildwood Police in November of 2020 and in an ABC investigation in March. They included violations of social distancing requirements and a 10 p.m. curfew on indoor food and drink service in place at the time. The bar racked up a dozen ABC charges, according to a state announcement.
Three very different venues operated under a single license, under the name Tommy G’s Shamrock LLC. They included The Shamrock, Castaway’s Pirate Bar outside and Club Amnesia, a small bar inside.
Wildwood’s mayor said he’s been flooded with emails and calls about the closure. He’s sorry to lose the local jobs, he said.
“The city has nothing to do with it. What can we do? This is a private deal,” he said.
He added that he understands why people got emotional about their favorite place.
“The Shamrock was a shore tradition. You hate to lose those landmarks,” he said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.