The Shamrock shuts its doors. Some are fighting to preserve the building, at least

On Saturday, Preserving the Wildwoods sent out a mass email warning that the site could become a parking lot, citing state rules.

“We stand to lose one of our oldest establishments in a historic building at the heart of downtown to a parking quota that would permanently hurt neighboring businesses and start a domino effect of blight,” it reads. “The demolition of the Shamrock will destroy Pacific Avenue.”

The Philadelphia-based firm BG Capital has big plans for the next block of the downtown, from 3601 to 3615 Pacific Ave. The Wildwood Planning Board has given preliminary approval for a 74-unit residential development with commercial uses on the ground floor. The four-story construction is set to house international student workers each summer.

Wildwood OK’d the plan without parking, but the ongoing environmental review by the state Department of Environmental Protection of the proposal has said the project will need dedicated parking after all, according to Joe Byrne, the president and managing principal of BG Capital.

But he said the company has already acquired property on 3800 Pacific to provide one parking spot for each of the units. There is already another vacant tavern at that site, one that dates from the 1950s, which has not drawn the same calls for preservation that The Shamrock received.