The severe thunderstorm watch is over for New Jersey

Cut down hanging tree branches, shelter your car and have a way to receive weather alerts. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of South Jersey until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The watch, issued by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, covers storms that will wipe away the wildfire smoke that has reduced visibility and made New York City one of the worst places in the world for air quality Wednesday morning.

Damaging winds will be the main threat with these storms. Wind gusts 60 to 80 mph can down trees and power lines.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Small hail, under one inch in diameter, will be likely in the thunderstorms, as a sub freeze pool of air aloft can create icy hailstones that fall to the earth. Large, destructive, hail, will not be ruled out.

To a lesser extent, roadway flooding will be possible. Heavy rain will fall in these storms. However, it will only rain for an hour or so in any one location.

Likely, one to two broken lines of storms will pass through 7 p.m. Therefore, do not be surprised if your location winds up dry.