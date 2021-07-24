THE SEASON: The water's most exhilarating ride, the Waverunner

For this episode of "The Season", Joe Martucci heads over to Stone Harbor to take in the water's most exhilarating ride, the Waverunner. Tom Tice, owner of Island Watersports takes The Press out to their Waverunner lot in the middle of the bay to talk to a few riders and get mesmerizing drone video.
The Season highlights the people, places and events that make summer go 'round in South Jersey. Looks for new episodes along the coast during the summer.
THE SEASON: A day at the Ventnor Farmers Market
In the inaugural episode of Joe Martucci's The Season, Joe visits the Ventnor meeting spot for locals and tourists alike that happens each Friday, the Farmers' Market. From "Twisted Lemonade" to "Old Coots Giving Advice", there's something for everyone.
Joe talks to the managers of the Farmers' Market, the owners of Twisted Lemonade, Ventnor Chief of Police Doug Biagi and Ventnor Special Events Coordinator Donna Peterson to learn more.
"The Season" is a summer long video series that looks at the people, events and groups that make the world go 'round in South Jersey throughout the high season. Look for new videos every other week online.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
