THE SEASON: A day in the life of a Delaware Bay commercial crabber

Martin Morse and Martin Morse on the Delaware Bay

The youngest Martin Morse (left) and Greg (right) work the crab traps in the Delaware Bay, just offshore on Greenwich. They start at 4:30 a.m., often ending their day 12 hours later, six months a year. 

 Joe Martucci

For most, the Jersey Shore usually means the Atlantic Ocean beaches. But there's another Jersey Shore on the Delaware Bay, too, full of towns and water lovers. That's where Joe Martucci is for this episode of THE SEASON, showcasing a day in the life of a commercial crabber on the bay.

The Morse family has had the bay in their blood for decades. Six months a year, the middle and youngest Martin Morses start their day at 4:30 a.m., ending 12 hours later. It's a hard day's work, they say, but the water is in their veins. They can't imagine being anywhere else.

The video starts by heading out to sea with the eldest Martin Morse. His career took him to the Bridgeton Public Works department but his soul is in the bay. He says his son and grandson work long and hard, but he's proud of their work.

With a pair of thick rubber gloves and bushels everywhere, Joe tries his hand at commercial crabbing just offshore Greenwich, in Cumberland County.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
