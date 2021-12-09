The Salvation Army in need of toy donations

With Christmas around the corner, many people are busy decorating, planning gatherings and buying gifts. But, for millions of parents facing food insecurity and financial pressures made worse by the pandemic, buying presents for their children may not be possible.

The Salvation Army, through its Angel Tree program, hopes to help fill that void for an estimated 21,000 children across New Jersey, but is facing a severe shortage this year for toys donated and distributed through the program and local registries.

The impact is severe: unless the organization immediately receives more donations, hundreds of children in New Jersey will not open a single gift on Christmas morning, according to a Salvation Army spokesperson.

The Salvation Army’s program, which collects gifts for children and families in need during the holidays, estimates about five million gifts are donated each year though the program.

“We are encouraging everyone who has generously supported us in the past, and who would like to do so again this year, to shop early and to get those toys to us as quickly as they can,” said Kenneth Hodder, Salvation Army's commissioner.