The Press is looking to talk to people who were tested for COVID-19 at Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory

Press reporter Claire Lowe is looking to speak with area residents who were recently tested for COVID-19 at Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory in Ventnor for a story about the recent warning from the FBI regarding the lab. Anyone interested in speaking about their experience can call 6096-272-7251 or email clowe@pressofac.com.
