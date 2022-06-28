The Point in Stone Harbor closes for repairs

STONE HARBOR — Beachgoers using The Point, at the borough's south end, will need to choose other locations while the area is closed to pedestrians and vehicles until at least July 8.

Public works is currently repairing recent storm damage at The Point, the borough said.

This week, the 123rd Street parking lot will also be closed to pedestrians and vehicles while repairs continue.

The lot will open temporarily Saturday through Monday for parking and pedestrian access to the beaches. Vehicular access will still be prohibited, the borough said.

The lot will close again following the holiday weekend until July 8 while repairs continue, the borough said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

