The number of fatal crashes increased this year in Atlantic County
MAYS LANDING — Atlantic County has seen double-digit increases in the number of motor vehicle crashes and fatalities this year, the county Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

“You would think that with less traffic on our roadways due to the pandemic that our number of accidents would have decreased. They did not," Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.

2018-20 data of motor vehicle crashes and fatal crashes:

2020 (year to date as of Tuesday): 41 crashes resulting in 43 fatalities

So far, 14 crashes involved the use of alcohol, drugs or a combination, with results still pending in a number of cases, Tyner said. One of the crashes resulted in criminal charges, but a number are still under investigation and may result in charges.

2019: 30 crashes resulting in 32 fatalities

Seventeen of these crashes involved the use of alcohol, drugs or a combination, Tyner said. Of the 17, five resulted in criminal charges. The remaining 12 involved the deceased being impaired.

Statewide, 524 crashes resulted in 558 fatalities.

2018: 30 crashes resulting in 33 fatalities

Ten of these crashes involved the use of alcohol, drugs or a combination, Tyner said. Of the 10, three resulted in criminal charges. The remaining seven involved the deceased being impaired.

Statewide, 524 crashes resulted in 563 fatalities.

In these cases, 163 tested positive for alcohol and 95 tested positive for drugs, Tyner said.

December is National Drunk & Drugged Driving Prevention Month, or National 3D Prevention Month.

