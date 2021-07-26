These are the events The Press of Atlantic City will be watching this week.
MONDAY:
- Hearings for Xavier Bogan and Karonjah Witt, two of the three involved in the drive-by shooting death of 10-year-old Vineland girl Jasayde Holder. The third person, William Harris, had his detention hearing postponed to Wednesday.
- Alexander A. Defano, of Ventnor, who injured Rutgers football player Carnell Davis, of Galloway Township, in a fight in Margate on July 4, will appear in court.
TUESDAY:
- Sentencing for former Atlantic City substitute teacher Kayan Frazier, who pleaded guilty in February to child exploitation. His sentencing was postponed to Tuesday from earlier this month.
WEDNESDAY:
- Egg Harbor Township Committee will hold a hearing on two cannabis ordinances it introduced June 23. If passed, they would allow for sales of recreational marijuana in the township.
THURSDAY:
- The first round of the NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. The Philadelphia 76ers have the 28th overall pick.
FRIDAY:
- The 17th annual Chip Miller Surf Fest will be held in Ocean City from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Egg Harbor Township will swear in a new police chief.
