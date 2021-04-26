The historic preservation of Barnegat's Cedar Bridge Tavern receives state recognition

Cedar Bridge Tavern's area was more industrial and civilized in the 1700s than in the 1800s, said Timothy G. Hart, division director of recreation in the Ocean County Parks and Recreation Department. Europeans lived on the tavern's site from 1740 to 1921, he said. One of the reasons to visit is to see how people lived in different centuries, he said.

By the 1850s, a lot of industries in Ocean County had died, including glass manufacturing, Hart said. Barnegat was a more much prosperous town than Manahawkin until the building of Route 72, he said.

"I claim that this bar is the oldest bar in the United States," said Hart about the bar inside Cedar Bridge Tavern.

Bars inside buildings in Williamsburg, Virginia, and Historic Cold Spring Village in Cape May are all replicas, Hart said.

"The tavern was the centerpiece of the community. There were only two place that people gathered (back then), taverns and churches," said Hart, who added the existing bar inside the building doesn't seem to be as old as the tavern itself. "People didn't drink at the bar. They drank at the tables, and that is why the bar is so small."