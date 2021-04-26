The historic preservation of Barnegat's Cedar Bridge Tavern receives state recognition

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — The state Department of Environmental Protection's Historic Preservation Office approves of the way the renovation to the Cedar Bridge Tavern here turned out.
Cedar Bridge Tavern, located near the intersection of Routes 72 and 539, was one of a dozen projects to recently earn an historic preservation achievement award from the state.
The restoration would not have happened without a $2 million investment from the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, which Michael Mangum, director of the Ocean County Department of Parks and Recreation, appreciates.
"They (the Board of Commissioners) are always supportive of those type of things. It's a significant site in the county," said Mangum, who added the building has survived more than 200 years even though there have been forest fires.
A ceremony commemorating the last documented land engagement of the American Revolution is held on the site each on the Sunday closest to Dec. 27, 1782.
Historical research leaves some uncertainty as to which of the more than a dozen sites in what is now Ocean County named with the words "bridge," "cedar" and "creek" is the location of this engagement, which is documented by multiple and varied sources.
The circa 1816 building sits at an important 18th century crossroads of the east-west. It is on the original stagecoach route from the west to the shore.
Cedar Bridge Tavern's area was more industrial and civilized in the 1700s than in the 1800s, said Timothy G. Hart, division director of recreation in the Ocean County Parks and Recreation Department. Europeans lived on the tavern's site from 1740 to 1921, he said. One of the reasons to visit is to see how people lived in different centuries, he said.
By the 1850s, a lot of industries in Ocean County had died, including glass manufacturing, Hart said. Barnegat was a more much prosperous town than Manahawkin until the building of Route 72, he said.
"I claim that this bar is the oldest bar in the United States," said Hart about the bar inside Cedar Bridge Tavern.
Bars inside buildings in Williamsburg, Virginia, and Historic Cold Spring Village in Cape May are all replicas, Hart said.
In June 1776, the crew of the colonial ship Nancy, on the way back from the Caribbean with g…
"The tavern was the centerpiece of the community. There were only two place that people gathered (back then), taverns and churches," said Hart, who added the existing bar inside the building doesn't seem to be as old as the tavern itself. "People didn't drink at the bar. They drank at the tables, and that is why the bar is so small."
Ocean County purchased the tavern on Dec. 27, 2007, from its previous owner Rudolph Koenig, who lived on the 5-acre property. The tavern is surrounded by 200 acres of the state-owned Bass River State Forest, Mangum said.
Koenig added a kitchen in 1970 and paid for a major renovation himself in 1979, which was the first extensive work on the property in 41 years. If not for Koenig's care, the building might have been too far gone for the county to save, Hart said. Koenig put a new pine floor in the building that was cut from trees on his own property, he said.
When the county took over ownership of the tavern, it started removing all the non-historic elements from the house. Through grants from the New Jersey Historic Trust, the county hired consultants and contractors to renovate the tavern.
Before the restoration was completed, the Cedar Bridge Tavern was placed on the prestigious National Register of Historic Places on Aug. 8, 2013.
"I told the freeholders, 'You should buy that building,'" Hart said.
The historic restoration of Cedar Bridge Tavern included refinishing the floor, replacing the heating and air conditioning system, replacing the utilities and repairing the original windows, Hart said.
The restoration took two years, starting in 2017, but the tavern reopened to the public in 2018, Hart said. Ocean County celebrated the completion of the restoration at a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 1, 2019.
Once people can gather indoors again, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Daughters of the American Revolution and other adult group will be touring the structure again, Mangum said.
"I'm pretty amazed," said Mangum, who added Annabelle Radcliffe-Trenner, principal of Historic Buildings Architects, LLC, Trenton, designed the plans for the restoration. "The basic house hadn't changed that much."
