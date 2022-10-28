The Hispanic community votes. They want elected officials to hear them.

Hispanic voters are one of the largest minority voting groups, so listening to the needs and voices of this community could influence any election, including the upcoming midterms.

Latinos have been the second largest voting group in recent presidential and congressional elections, according to the Pew Research Center’s data on Hispanic voters.

And the number of eligible Hispanic American voters this year is estimated to reach about 34.5 million, according to the data.

“The ability for a community to be able to vote often transfers to visibility and representation,” said Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez, executive director of the nonprofit El Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City. “It’s not about what they’re voting for, just that they are.”

That visibility should translate to Hispanic voters being heard on their concerns about the issues that are important to them — many of which mirror those of other voting groups — such as public safety, voting rights and the economy.

“The Latinos in this local community are definitely worried about the economy,” said Jessica Grullon, vice president of the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County.

COVID linked to increase in pregnancy-related deaths WASHINGTON — COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims, according to a government report released Wednesday.

Grullon said many of the Latinos in the area are working in very harsh conditions and hold blue-collar jobs.

“They are concerned about being able to sustain or pay their bills and support their families under their current salaries and wages,” Grullon said.

She said she counts herself among the Hispanic voters who are focused on their ability to pay bills while supporting their families on their wages.

Grullon also said voters worry about health care and basic necessities. Can they afford their medicine, buy milk and food, or pay for the gas they need to get to work or travel?

“We receive a lot of concerns from our community about crime and their safety,” said Grullon. “There’s been an uptick (of crime) in certain areas of Atlantic City, and they want to make sure that local politicians invest in their policing and invest in community policing to ensure that the police officers that do patrol the streets understand the needs of the Latino community and how to communicate with them, being patient with them, especially those that are undocumented.”

Immigration and discrimination are issues as well, which is why El Pueblo Unido, along with Stockton University’s Robin Hernandez-Mekonnen, will be conducting community-based participatory research to better understand the issues faced by immigrant communities.

EHT school district hosts Noche Latina for Spanish-speaking parents EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Keeping up with what’s going on in their child’s life is a challenging…

“On a local level, nobody really votes for candidates based on immigration issues, but people still want to see candidates talk about those issues,” Moreno-Rodriguez said. “Federal issues still matter to us locally.”

Atlantic City is predominantly Hispanic, with about 33% identifying as Hispanic or Latino. It’s the largest community in the city, according to the most recent U.S. Census data.

And almost 31% of the Hispanic population is foreign-born, according to the Census data.

“Atlantic City and Pleasantville have seen notable changes in demographics in recent decades, with prominent growth among migrant communities. It is socially responsible for these municipalities to understand and address unmet needs of its residents, to ensure the well-being of the community,” said Hernandez-Mekonnen. “By conducting a community needs assessment, we seek to support the local government and service sectors to build strong, safe environments.”

The survey will use questionnaires and hold focus group sessions conducted in English and Spanish to collect data on several quality-of-life metrics affecting Hispanics.

Some of those metrics will focus on housing, health care, employment, education and transportation. Other data obtained will include food insecurity and financial insecurity, which are poverty indicators, as well as language barriers and legal barriers.

Egg Harbor Township police seek missing teen EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing by h…

“People come to us all the time with local issues,” said Moreno-Rodriguez.

Problems brought to his organization include insufficient pay, landlords who don’t maintain properties and illegally threaten to evict tenants, and communication issues.

Once the results of the survey are collected, they will be presented to various municipal, county and state officials, as well as educational, nonprofit and social service institutions to address any systemic issues, which will hopefully address the immigrant community’s needs and reduce the scarcity of resources.

“The community isn’t educated on their rights, and there are lots of issues on the local levels,” Moreno-Rodriguez said. “The community is suffering in silence, so we’re taking those initial steps to conduct the survey so we can address those issues.”

Hispanic representation was also an issue for Moreno-Rodriguez, noting a candidate who represents the needs of the Latino community and works with them would energize the demographic to vote.

“Right now, there are zero Latino councilmen or school board members,” said Moreno-Rodriguez. “Nobody is advocating for Latino issues in terms of access, having a seat at City Hall, resources, grants.”