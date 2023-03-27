The Annual Latino Youth Leadership Summit, hosted by the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County, will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Stockton University’s Galloway Township campus.
The association is looking for volunteers to help out at the event. Areas in need of volunteering include workshop facilitating, college mentoring, or serving as a panelist during one of the summit’s discussions regarding race, equity and careers. Those interested in applying can email Michelle.Puerta@stockton.edu to be directed to the online form. Applications must be received no later than Friday, March 31.
For more information on the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County, visit haacnj.org.
