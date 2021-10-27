The future of Smitty's Clam Bar in Somers Point is anyone's guess beyond 2022

Popovic started at Smitty’s in 1974 during her summer off from Pennsylvania State University, where she met and fell in love with owner Peter Popovic, who had taken over the year before with friend Denis Dixon, who has since died.

In Smitty’s earlier summers, it was open 24 hours a day, driven by New Jersey’s 18-year-old drinking age and the absence of casinos just 15 minutes away in Atlantic City.

It morphed into a family spot — open Mother’s Day weekend to mid-September — with bar seating and tables and a casual menu. “It’s generational, both with customers and our employees,” Popovic said.

“The customers have been extra-supportive,” Popovic said. “People are trying to help us. That’s been very encouraging and has softened the blow” of the news. She said she guessed that the clam bar could relocate, if need be. The $6 million price tag, she said, is out of their price range.

Co-owners Angelo DeRosa and Todd Simpson, who are relatives, have been doing the bulk of the work, as Popovic, 66, and her husband, 70, are still a part of the business but had been easing out of the day-to-day grind. An adjacent breakfast shop, operated by a friend, closed in March 2020.