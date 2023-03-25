ATLANTIC CITY — Some people would think only a select band of misfits or deviants would like scary movies, blood, guts and all things horror, but the New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival at the Showboat Hotel this weekend proved just the opposite.

Thousands of adults, kids and even pets enjoyed the show.

And a family that slays together, stays together, which was the case for many who attended, including Cape May resident Maryanna Nicoletta and her son Nazareth, 9.

"I think it's fun. It's not a bad thing to have kids that are into horror," said Nicoletta, who bonds with her son via scary movies and comes to the Horror Con every time it comes to Atlantic City since her son is into "scary stuff."

Some of Nicoletta's family members wonder why she would let her son get into horror, but she said her son knows it's not real.

"Everyone has a different definition of what horror is," said Nicoletta. "When I watch a horror movie, I like the idea of colors, how everything goes together, how some horror has lots of blood, some have lots of pinks and purples, with a splash of blood."

Nicoletta, a cosmetologist who owns her own salon in Maryland, said she enjoys seeing the different makeup, costumes and varieties of horror at the convention.

"This is a place where everyone can discover new movies, meet your favorite celebrity, shop local artists and vendors and find something different," said Ryan Scott Weber, producer of the Horror Con. "It gives people a place to escape from their normal lives."

More than 100 vendors sold a mix of movie monster masks, autographed collectibles, jewelry and even home décor.

There were also opportunities to get photos with 35 horror film actors and directors, such as Judie Aronson from "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter" and John Russo, who wrote "Night of the Living Dead." Other activities included panels featuring people from the horror industry, a costume contest open to all ages and movie screenings.

Nazareth wore a grungy Pennywise the clown costume, with makeup by his cosmetologist mom, from the newer version of "It."

Other people, and their pets, cosplayed as Jason Voorhees and other notable slashers, or in some cases, their victims. For example, Nazareth's friend dressed up as the kid in the yellow rain jacket from "It," complete with red balloon and amputated arm, while his other friend dressed up as Freddy Krueger.

"This is also the place for someone who really loves movies," said Weber, who noted much of the event was somewhat nostalgic, fueled by a love of '80s and '90s horror movies.

Weber, of Bernardsville, Somerset County, is also a film director whose works include "Mary Horror," "Sherriff Tom vs. The Zombies" and "Zombies Incorporated."

Robbie Lawlor, 10, of Indian Mills, Burlington County, dressed up as Michael Myers from the "Halloween" franchise, and his father, Christian Lawlor, dressed up as Myers' father.

Lawlor and his son bond over horror, and even plan on doing their own horror YouTube blog together someday.

Robbie was excited for the convention since he got to dress up as one of his favorite movie characters and saw the host of his favorite horror YouTube channel, Grimm-Life Collective, which shows where horror movies were made, where serial killers lived, the graves of dead serial killers and more.

"Honestly, I didn't know what to expect because I've never been to a horror convention, but this is fantastic," said Lawlor. "We're big horror movie fans, so this was a good father-and-son thing to go to."

The New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival ends Sunday. For more information or tickets, visit newjerseyhorrorcon.com.

GALLERY: New Jersey Horror Con at the Showboat