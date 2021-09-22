The fall equinox is here, but summery air, thunderstorms to come

There is more certainty on the timing of severe weather for Thursday.

Besides an isolated morning shower, the main event will likely be between 2 and 10 p.m. Here, one or two lines of showers and storms will be likely to pass.

In terms of severe weather, a damaging wind gust or small hail will be possible. Cut down weakened tree branches, take in loose objects and put your car somewhere with a roof if you can, just to be safe.

The rain may lead to ponding on roads, but nothing that will cause a major inconvenience. Rainfall totals look to be between 0.4 and 0.7 inches for southeastern New Jersey. Near Philadelphia, though, 1 to 2 inches of rain will be likely, with stream, creek and larger areas of road flooding.

It will be seasonable Thursday, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s. However, dew points will continue to be in the sticky low 70s.

After 10 p.m. Thursday, most of the rain will be out of here. That being said, the cold front will be moving more north than east. As a result, it will be a cloudy, muggier night. Expect 70s during the evening, with overnight lows again around 70.