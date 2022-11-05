The Eternal Gandhi Peace Center and Museum opens in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Eternal Gandhi Peace Center and Museum in the Tanger Outlets The Walk officially opened its doors to the public Tuesday.

The museum, located on North Arkansas Avenue, is the first museum in the United States dedicated to recounting Mahatma Gandhi's life. It is based on the National Gandhi Museum in India and features many of the same interactive displays, said Ren Parikh, director of the local center.

"We don't have anything in Atlantic City other than casinos and a lot of violence," said Parikh to why the nation's only Gandhi museum is in the city.

Mahatma Gandhi was an Indian lawyer, politician, social activist and writer. He is best known for his nonviolent practices advocating for political and social progress when he became the leader for the nationalist movement against Britain's rule of India.

"Gandhi spent a lot of time fighting for independence and sharing his teachings," Parikh said.

The museum, next to the Adidas store at the Tanger Outlets, is run by Parikh, the founder of the Ideal Institute of Technology. It is also managed by youth enrolled at the institute as a first step in its career training program.

The Ideal Institue of Technology is a vocational school aimed to teach those ages 16 to 24 about alternative work options. It is billed as the first school to use an "earn while you learn" approach, which allows more than 200 of its students to work at the Peace Center and get paid while they learn.

Parikh noted gun violence and poverty are some of the main issues Atlantic City faces.

"A lot of the students have an extra interest in promoting nonviolence," said Parikh, noting two of his students have been shot within the past two years.

Parikh, a city resident since 2000, said the city is very diverse, with people from more than a hundred countries living in it, and at least 27 million people a year visiting the tourist town. So giving everyone in the community, especially the youth, a "neutral zone" was important.

"The community should feel like they have a place to go," said Parikh."There are no costs, no membership fees, so we can spread communal harmony and promote conflict-resolution in Atlantic City."

Three years in the making

At least 300 to 400 people have visited since its official opening last week, Parikh said.

A very realistic and life-sized statue of Gandhi kneeling, holding thread to a weaving mechanism, sits at the entrance of the museum, which many passersby thought was real. Gandhi made his own clothes because he believed in self-sufficiency of the individual and the community, Parikh said.

The digital installations of the exhibit consist of interactive screens, videos, and audio commentary, sometime in the voice of the Gandhi himself, that highlight the timeline of Gandhi's life. One exhibit offers the opportunity listen to Gandhi's radio broadcasts.

The Eternal Gandhi Peace Center and Museum, which is operated in collaboration with The Gandhian Society and Ideal Institute of Technology, was made possible due to a half million-dollar donation from The Aditya Birla Group. The Tanger Outlet accommodated the museum with a specialty lease for a premium store at a significantly reduced rent, Parikh said, adding the shopping district has become more community-oriented.

Its creators hope the museum hopes to become an added attraction for families visiting Atlantic City that helps spread the word of Gandhiji and Martin Luther King Jr., who is also featured. Parikh said the Peace Center will also document King's life.

"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was also inspired by Gandhiji, so we thought it was a good idea to showcase where he got his inspiration from," said Parikh.

Although the museum officially opened its doors Tuesday, the museum hosted a Remembering Gandhi event Oct. 9 to celebrate the 153rd anniversary of Gandhi's birth.

Last Sunday, Mayor Marty Small Sr. had an inaugural dinner for the pre-opening of the Peace Center and Museum. Gov. Phil Murphy was among the attendees.

Parikh said the museum also plans to work with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the city's police department and other organizations to promote peace and conflict-resolution in the city. Parikh also hopes to get more schools and students involved with the exhibit.

"We invite the community and all organizations to see the Gandhi exhibits firsthand and how it's relevant to today's America," he said.

The exhibit days and hours are still in the works, said Parikh. But it should be fully open sometime between Nov. 15-20.

For more information on the Eternal Gandhi Peace Center and Museum, visit their website.