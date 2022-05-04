The era of the reusable bag begins in New Jersey

Plastic bags are no more in stores across the Garden State, and customers are working to get a handle on the new rules.

The statewide ban took effect Wednesday in New Jersey. It prohibits food, grocery and retail stores from selling or providing to customers single-use plastic bags, as well as polystyrene foam containers. Paper bags are still allowed, except at grocery stores that have an area of 2,500 square feet or larger.

State officials have said the purpose of the ban is to reduce pollution, particularly in rivers and oceans, while combating global warming.

The reaction to the ban from South Jersey shoppers was a mix of support, opposition and ambivalence.

Jeanette Banacki, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, supported the ban. She said she was alarmed by pollution, particularly at the Jersey Shore, and so was for a measure that could better protect the environment.

“I think it’s great, I think the overuse of plastic bags — we just kind of hoard them, bring them home, throw them in our own trash — so I’m totally for it,” Banacki said. “I think that we have a lot of reusable things at home that we can utilize.”

Tom Douress also supported the ban, saying there would be significant environmental benefits to the ban and sea life. He also said it would be a change to which people could easily adjust.

“It’s just bad, it’s just horrible for the environment,” said Douress, 61, of Galloway Township. “People make such a big deal about anything anymore. The world is changed, and you have to roll with the punches, so to speak.”

Some were still trying to get their bearings with the new ban in place.

Pamela Huot, a 70-year-old from Egg Harbor Township walking outside the Consumer Square Kohl’s in Mays Landing, said the ban was slightly confusing. She sympathized with the state’s motivation to prevent pollution but thought cleaning up the environment would generally require more consideration and care from citizens, rather than just a bag ban.

“It’s the law now, so you got to abide by it, and that’s about it,” Huot said, with reusable bags in hand. “I’m undecided, I don’t know what impact it’s going to make. I think people need to be a little bit more considerate and don’t litter."

Others expressed more definitive apprehension about the ban.

Outside the English Creek ShopRite, Eugene Moore said it would be too much of a nuisance, extending bagging times, making lines longer and adding another expense to customers. He added that people would just replace the clutter created by plastic bags with boxes and other assorted trash.

“It’s too much, it’s crazy,” said Moore, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, noting he had gone to four different stores over the course of the day due to long lines and waits.

Donald Couch, a 53-year-old from Atlantic City walking outside the Consumer Square Kohl’s, said he was against the ban. He said shoppers bringing their own bag inside the store, rather than just getting plastic ones at the checkout counter, could make it easier for people to shoplift. He said that heightened risk was not worth whatever environmental effect the ban might have. He also thought the bag ban was generally a hassle and would ultimately blow over.

“Everybody’s going to need a bag, it’s not like they’re going to have a bag when they come in the store,” Couch said. “I think they’re going to test it out for a while and then it’s going to be like, ‘drop.’”

Speaking at Consumer Square on Wednesday, Galloway Deputy Mayor Tony DiPietro cited the environmental benefits of the law and said he was glad to have the policy apply statewide. Having only a patchwork of local bans, DiPietro said, would leave businesses in affected areas at a competitive disadvantage.

“Thankfully it’s being done at a state level where it’s equitable to every individual or every business in the state, and I think it’s beneficial as a whole for our environment and our future,” DiPietro said.

Gov. Phil Murphy extoled what he believed would be the environmental benefits of the ban when he signed it into law Nov. 4, 2020.

“Plastic bags are one of the most problematic forms of garbage, leading to millions of discarded bags that stream annually into our landfills, rivers and oceans,” Murphy said. “With today’s historic bill signing, we are addressing the problem of plastic pollution head on with solutions that will help mitigate climate change and strengthen our environment for future generations.”

It is unclear how significant those purported environmental benefits would be. Professor Patrick Hossay, chair of sustainability and energy science at Stockton University, told The Press last month the ban could reduce litter. He cautioned, however, that reusable bags tended to wear out after about 20 uses, and so any environmental benefits were more than offset by the pollution created to manufacture the reusable bag.

A substantial benefit of the ban, Hossay said, would be in raising awareness of environmental issues. He also said the state should consider crafting policy that has plastic manufactures internalize the environmental costs of their products.

In an op-ed published in The Press on Wednesday, Hossay said the size and kind of effect the ban would have would be determined by whether consumers substitute the plastic bags with more sustainable options.

While their opinions may have differed, many shoppers were taking the change in stride.

Mary Compton, of Egg Harbor Township, said she “absolutely sees the need” for the ban to help the environment, while adding the state should have considered certain additional exceptions. She said larger, plastic bags, for example, would be needed to carry objects in bulk. Compton added that she, as well as some of the people she knew, had stocked up on plastic bags before the ban went into effect.

“There’s definitely too much pollution — you go to the beach, you go anywhere, bags are hanging everywhere,” Compton said. “But ban all (single-use) bags? Maybe not.”

Compton added she “didn’t mind” reusable bags, but has to begin accumulating them.

“Everybody pretty much knows about the ban,” Compton said. “I think they’ll adjust quickly, honestly.”

