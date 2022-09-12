The end of tourist season means the start of locals summer

ATLANTIC CITY — Labor Day may mark the end of summer for seasonal residents and tourists, but for the year-round resident this month is "locals summer."

And it's something they've all been anticipating.

"When summer ends, the real summer starts," said resident Tim Lynch, as he soaked in the sun on an uncrowded beach at Bartram Avenue, eating a large pepperoni pizza his wife, Sherri, got from Joe's Famous Hoagies and Steaks nearby.

The changes are noticeable wherever you look. There are fewer lines at restaurants and stores. Traffic on the Black Horse Pike is lighter, with more outbound than inbound travelers.

The exodus of visitors is a sign for the locals to come out, said Lynch. It's also a sign they can now enjoy clean, empty beaches, less traffic, a seat at a bar or reservation at their favorite local restaurants, and relative peace in the city, after a busy tourist season.

Katie Weightman recently moved here from Vineland. She said it was her first locals summer in the city, but she was looking forward to it.

"We finally get the island back to ourselves," said Weightman. "The beaches are clear, and I'm finally able to enjoy the summer without it feeling like a fever dream."

Weightman is looking forward to finally having a place to park outside of her apartment building, and to riding her bike down the Boardwalk, without feeling like she's in a game of Frogger.

Weightman said she didn't think residents off the island know about "locals summer," but other island-dwelling South Jersey residents are aware.

Rick Coffey, a Galloway Township resident, said September is the best month, because the weather is beautiful and the ocean waters are warm, and there's no fighting the crowds to enjoy it.

"Everybody says it — 'We can't wait for Tuesday,'" said Coffey.

Coffey and his wife, Karen, arrived at the beach a little later than they usually do on Friday afternoon, but it wasn't because of parking and traffic.

The Galloway couple frequent the Bartram Avenue beach whenever they get the time, but Karen Coffey took a week off from her job at a casino to enjoy the post-season wind-down.

"We work so hard all summer long," said Karen Coffey, who is one of many hospitality workers in the city who work long hours during the summer to enjoy a lax winter. "Now it's our time to relax."

Karen Coffey said locals like herself go out more to local bars and restaurants to celebrate the end of a busy work season too, since many of the people who work in Atlantic City are "industry people."

Rich Coffey, who has been apart of the Atlantic City restaurant industry for over 30 years, said locals, particularly people in the service and hospitality industries, like to patronize local businesses during September, which also makes it pleasurable for bartenders, servers, and other industry people to make money.

"Mondays and Tuesdays would be the days locals came out," said Rich Coffey, reminiscing on his days working in the city's restaurants during locals summer. "Locals patronize local businesses, other industry people were supporting local business, so those days would be the best days to work."

As to when "locals summer" ends, locals still debate whether it's mid-September, the first of October, or even Halloween.

For Weightman, the end of the summer is the second week of September and is celebrated with a local beach rave.

For the Coffeys, locals summer ends when it gets too cold for the beach and the bathrooms on the Boardwalk at Bartram Avenue close.

"The nights are already getting colder, and leaves are already starting to fall," said Karen Coffey.

Lynch said it depends on how long the weather stays nice, noting that sometimes when there is a period of unseasonably warm, dry weather that extends into autumn, locals summer could go into late September or even through October.

"The only bad thing about locals summer is that the ice cream guy isn't around," said Lynch.