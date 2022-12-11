The DEP side: Unauthorized beach work will do more harm than good

NORTH WILDWOOD — City work to shore up storm protection along its beachfront could do more harm than good, at least as far as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is concerned.

The state and the city are in the midst of a legal battle over work at 15th Avenue, where storms badly damaged the existing dunes. City officials on Thursday criticized the DEP and promised to take whatever actions were necessary to protect lives and property.

Last week, the state asked a Superior Court judge for an emergency injunction to stop city work on the beachfront. Instead, Judge Michael Blee told North Wildwood to come to court in January to present its side.

On Thursday, Mayor Patrick Rosenello argued the DEP has failed to protect North Wildwood from storms. His position is that it would be irresponsible for the city not to take action as the beaches and dunes erode, potentially allowing future storm-powered waves to flood the town.

Larry Hajna, a spokesperson for the DEP, said he could not comment on ongoing litigation.

But he released copies of communications between the state and the city, in which part of the DEP’s arguments are presented.

In a Dec. 1 letter to Rosenello, DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said the state is also frustrated by the continued erosion on the beachfront. He said the state is eager to work with the city.

“In the spirit of partnership, we again remind the city that taking perceived ‘self-help’ measures, including the destruction of dunes or other regulated coastal resources, the unauthorized installation of bulkheads, or other regulated activities without required DEP review or permits, is a violation of the state’s environmental laws, some of which carry severe monetary and other penalties,” LaTourette wrote. “And, quite importantly, the taking of such unauthorized actions without proper engineering review by DEP may only further exacerbate coastal erosion, creating unintended consequences for the city, its residents, and neighbors, while also undermining the city’s ability to work concertedly with the state and its neighboring municipalities on more appropriate and effective solutions, such as planned regional shore protection projects.”

In a response sent Dec. 1, also released by the state, Rosenello also says the city would like cooperation. He also said a bulkhead planned for 15th Avenue is not the optimal solution.

“We would wish for nothing more than to not have to build any additional emergency bulkheading to protect he city,” Rosenello wrote. “However, the devastation that our community constantly lives under threat of has not changed. In the absence of a significant beach and dune nourishment, a bulkhead is the only affordable, available and, therefore, viable option for the city of North Wildwood to prevent catastrophic damage and potential loss of life.”

On Tuesday, the state sought an emergency injunction to prevent North Wildwood from installing a bulkhead or performing further work on the dunes. On Thursday, the city celebrated when the judge’s order did not include that injunction.

In announcing the decision, Rosenello called the DEP incompetent and asked for Gov. Phil Murphy to step in on the issue. A spokesperson from the Governor’s Office declined to comment Friday, also citing pending litigation.

In both public comments and communications with the state, Rosenello called for sand to be dredged from Hereford Inlet and pumped onto North Wildwood beaches, similar to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects that have taken place in most other shore towns in New Jersey.

The state would be happy to see that happen, LaTourette wrote, but has no way to fund that work.

“While DEP would certainly consider a collaborative effort with the city to design an interim project utilizing sand from other locations, the DEP is aware of no available source funding for such a project,” LaTourette wrote. He said the state would work with the city if funding was available.

What is funded is an Army Corps plan to build a sand dune the length of the Wildwoods, with a projected cost of $27 million, divided between the state and the federal government with no local share.

The DEP continues to work with Wildwood and Lower Township on local agreements for this project. Officials in both towns say talks continue. The DEP must also acquire easements from private property owners who own sections of the beach in the project area.

Once the local agreements are in place, work could start in two years, LaTourette wrote.

“The DEP is committed to ensuring that this project moves forward in accordance with this anticipated schedule,” he wrote.

For now, there is no work underway on the beach, Rosenello said. But the city has ordered the material for the bulkhead, and would be ready to start work if a storm damages the beach this winter.

There are other areas of contention between the state and the city. According to LaTourette, that includes the previous construction of more than 2,000 feet of bulkhead from Third Avenue to 13th Avenue, and the destruction of 12 acres of dunes.

In a Dec. 7 response to the state’s filing, Anthony Bocchi, an attorney representing North Wildwood, said the city has not continued the work on the beach because the situation has stabilized, adding the city would seek emergency approval if conditions change.

Further, he argued the city’s work could not have harmed the beach. In some circumstances, he said, the city could not wait days for the state to approve taking action if lives and property are at risk. For instance, the October storm cut 10-foot cliffs in the face of the dune.

“These drop-offs prevent emergency responders from accessing the beach. They also create an absolute immediate public health emergency because people can, do and have tried to traverse the dune even though there is a huge drop-off,” Bocchi wrote Wednesday. “This is so because of the obvious fact that there is very little beach left to be damaged and the bulkhead, if built, can always be removed.”

Even with the rhetoric heating up, LaTourette sought to offer a chance for reconciliation, at least in his letter.

“My DEP colleagues and I are eager to move forward in a positive direction, and we invite you or any of your city colleagues to contact us at any time,” he wrote.