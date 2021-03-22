The demolition of four West Atlantic City motels on the Black Horse Pike has started

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The first of four ramshackle motels on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of the township started coming down during the third full week of March.
It will take about one week to tear down each of the four motels scheduled for demolition, said Township Administrator Peter J. Miller.
The five-member Township Committee unanimously voted last month to pay $348,000 to RVT Construction of Passaic to raze the Bay Point Inn, Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and Budget Motel.
The demolition of the four motels is considered to be phase one of the project, Miller has said.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
