From teachers to waiters to casino workers, many were forced to rethink how they live and work

Both a public health and economic crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our jobs, our lives and our families, pushing many of the institutions we take for granted to the brink. Here are a few stories of those on the front line — what they've seen, how they've adapted and what they hope will happen next.

Suddenly, and still, out of work

When Victoria Hillesheim went to work her shift as a server at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on March 15, 2020, the possibility of the casinos shutting down due to the coronavirus seemed farfetched.

The next day, Hillesheim, 26, of Northfield, was unemployed.

"We heard talk about coronavirus in late February ... but we kept going to work. We were all joking around saying, 'We're like the workers on the Titanic before it sank,'" she said.

Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that casinos could operate at 50% capacity, up from 35% in February.

"We have the capacity levels, 6-foot distancing, the requirements to change your gloves for every single guest you serve, it's been a lot to go through. It's hard," Hillesheim said.

The whole year has been a constant waiting game.

"Things went from optimistic, to not so much. We thought we were going to be back by the Fourth of July — that’s our major holiday here in Atlantic City ... but it's still just a waiting process. We don't know."

Still not called back to work, Hillesheim volunteers with Unite Here Local 54 to help other unemployed hospitality workers find food, work or services such as unemployment.

"Some people don't own a computer or have internet access at their homes, and some people have been working their whole lives. They’ve never been unemployed; they don't even know what it is or how to go about it."

— Molly Shelly

All are starting from scratch

For 16 years, Hammonton Middle School teacher Stacey Arena stuck to the basics for her math students — pencil, paper and textbooks. But when the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools into remote learning last March, she learned to pivot — again, and again, and again.

From new technology to digital assignments to navigating working from home and teaching virtual and live students at the same time, Arena said "it’s been a roller coaster of a year" for everybody.

“But I think it’s been a year where we really realized we are a community and how much we rely on each other,” said Arena, 38, of Hammonton. "There’s no veteran teacher anymore. We were all first-year teachers."

The pandemic gave her perspective into students’ lives she never had before.

“If you’re looking at it from the outside, you think, ‘Why can’t these kids do the homework?’” she said.

But then a student will reach out and say, “Mom had to go back to work,” and that student is now caretaker for younger siblings. Or they miss class to attend a doctor’s appointment with parents to act as interpreter.

"As a culture, it softened us, but not in a bad way," Arena said. "We learned to be more accepting and more aware of the total student and not just the student I see from 7:40 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon."

— Claire Lowe

Uncertainty taken up a notch

For workers who rely on tips, knowing how much or how little a given shift will bring is a regular concern.

For 26-year-old Dylan Caccamesi, that feeling was taken up a level on March 16, 2020, when Applebee's management in Mays Landing told him that day would be his last shift for several weeks.

That eventually turned into five months.

"The normal uncertainty of how much money you're going to make a night was just amplified because I didn't know if people were still going to be scared to come out to restaurants or still come out in droves," the Galloway Township resident said. "So it's been like murky waters for a whole year now."

Caccamesi returned to work in August. As guest capacity has been reduced, the number of people on staff has also been reduced, which he said makes his pay similar to what he saw before the pandemic.

Still, he said, concerns remain every night he clocks in. He tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago after a co-worker he was in close contact with also tested positive. He knew that regardless of the result, he'd be losing money.

"The second that I decide I need to get a test, I can't work until I get results back; and if they come back positive, I'm out for two weeks and that's no money that I can get."

— Ahmad Austin

Staying open was the only choice

Abu Bhuiyan, owner of BJ's Dollar Express Plus in Atlantic City, tapped a small button on his cash register at midday and watched as a short slip printed out. He ripped it off and laughed at the day's receipts: $8 and change.

The COVID-19 pandemic that first shut down the country a year ago never stopped Bhuiyan, 56, from opening up his family convenience store at Windsor and Ventnor avenues.

As the sole provider to his wife and two sons, Bhuiyan was determined to support his family. That became even more important when his wife, a Harrah's Resort Atlantic City room attendant, was laid off.

He kept his store stocked with toilet paper and essentials, knowing the people who lived nearby would need them.

"I would open and close because business was very slow," Bhuiyan said of the early days of the pandemic. "The maximum I would be open was four hours."

He knows of at least three families nearby that became very ill with COVID-19.

At the store, he enforced the mask mandate. But he never second-guessed his decision to stay open.

"You come in and go, then go and come in. I'm not nervous because God knows everything."

He's grateful his family has stayed safe. He hopes to get his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

Until then, he plans to keep opening his shop, every day.

— Selena Vazquez

Felt like Christmas in March

“When you get to work in the morning as a mailman, you can kind of see how your day is going to be by the volume of mail and packages,” said Mike O'Brien, an Egg Harbor Township resident and postal worker. “There’s a certain amount of volume you associate with Christmastime. That amount of volume started to rear its head (last March). It was like, ‘Wow, usually the only time we deal with this amount of work is during Christmas.’ The volume isn’t that high anymore, but it never went back to its pre-pandemic levels.”

O’Brien, 49, said throughout the pandemic he has received all the latest safety information and updates from officials at the Somers Point post office. He’s tried every type of face covering imaginable before finally settling on the neck gaiter.

“On my route, I have a lot of doctor's offices,” he said. “When you go in there, you can pull (the neck gaiter) up, and when you’re in the truck or you’re walking by yourself, you can pull it down.”

His route takes him throughout Somers Point, mostly near the bay. During the early days of the pandemic, he often found himself alone on the streets.

“I’m looking forward to walking through a neighborhood on my route and seeing a family on their front porch with their barbecue on,” he said. “That’s going to be a nice scene.”

— Mike McGarry

Helping bring peace in a time of fear

The man's dying father was unconscious. He wanted to be near his dad, to connect with him, even in those last moments.

Greg Hill, supervisor of spiritual care for Inspira Medical Center Vineland, knew, even with COVID-19 safety protocols, he had to help.

The man had a cellphone placed next to his father's bed. The phone was on speaker. Standing outside the room, the son spoke to him.

“He was encouraging him, speaking to him and listening to his dad breathe,” said Hill, 45, of Vineland. “I was able to pray with him from the outside. It just required a team effort in order to create those connections. Nurses are holding cellphones up to ears, they’re carrying iPads into rooms, they’re doing everything they can to help bridge that needed personal contact and relationship."

As a chaplain, Hill's job is to provide hope to those in pain, whether through prayer or sitting and talking with an individual who is seeking spiritual and emotional guidance.

Helping people deal with loss and pain has always come down to human contact — "sharing stories, practicing hospitality, coming alongside people in moments of need and offering hope,” Hill said.

The pandemic's reach was terrible. It nearly robbed us of the ability to comfort, to say goodbye.

But we found a way around that obstacle, Hill said.

That was something, at least.

— CJ Fairfield

About this project Reporting by Ahmad Austin, CJ Fairfield, Claire Lowe, Mike McGarry, Molly Shelly, and Selena Vazquez. Editing by Denise Fuhs, Daniel Grote and W.F. Keough. Design by Nicholas Huba and Gail Wilson.

