The COVID-19 pandemic has put additional strain on the lives of people in recovery

“I had quite a few friends who relapsed and still haven’t made it back,” Hansen said. “Some have died. ... A lot of people didn’t have anything else. It’s been a pretty harsh reality. A lot of people have wanted to escape it.”

The pandemic has had a huge negative impact on people struggling with addiction or in recovery, said Susan Long, director of the Hope One Atlantic County mobile response unit, which offers support for people struggling with addiction.

Long, 41, is one of those people who strains to pay attention during Zoom meetings. Long, who has been in recovery since 2014, has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, also known as ADHD.

“A lot of individuals who are elderly or who are struggling with mental health issues have a tough time navigating that system, so it is really hard for individuals to connect with people without being with the people,” Long said.

During 2019, to maintain her recovery, Long, of Northfield, attended 12-step meetings. She did yoga, attended meditation classes and church, went on retreats with other women and volunteers as the director of the New Jersey Chapter of Angels in Motion.