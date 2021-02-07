The COVID-19 pandemic has put additional strain on the lives of people in recovery

Terri Vialva looks back on Aug. 7, 2000, as the day she started living a sober life away from alcohol.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Vialva, 49, bolstered her sobriety by attending 12-step meetings in person at least four times weekly and would make phone calls sporadically during the week.
After the pandemic hit, Vialva worked from home from March to July and attended a daily 12-step virtual meeting.
Since then, she still sits in on a virtual meeting at least four times weekly and makes a daily phone call to communicate and keep herself on the path of sobriety.
“We inherently are isolators, and this has kind of put me in a position where I need to reach out more and connect with others in recovery,” said Vialva, of Absecon. “I find myself picking up the phone a lot more and reaching out to, especially, women in recovery.”
On Feb. 25, it will be one year since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans to prepare for a coronavirus pandemic.
ATLANTIC CITY — A $740,576 grant from the Department of Justice will go toward helping polic…
The pandemic has resulted in a constellation of factors that are triggers for increased substance abuse and overdoses, including grief, social isolation, unemployment, housing instability and increased anxiety, state Health Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli said in August.
In May, there were more suspected drug-related deaths in New Jersey, 309, than in any other month in 2020, 2019 or 2018, the Health Department said.
“We have seen a 890% increase in use of the Disaster Distress Helpline early in the pandemic, and all states have applied for crisis counseling program funds,” said a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Recovery Village Drug and Alcohol Rehab, which is part of the nationwide Advanced Recovery Systems network of addiction treatment facilities, conducted a survey that found a 55% increase in reported past-month alcohol consumption and 36% increase in reported illicit drug use.
Jennifer Hansen, founder of the recovery-focused Hansen Foundation, said she has seen many people relapse during the pandemic.
The conditions for a relapse were created in the spring when people lost their connection with the recovery community after Gov. Phil Murphy issued his statewide stay-at-home order and they were laid off, Hansen said.
People in recovery need human connection, so in-person meetings are essential, Hansen said. “We had to figure out how to keep this going for people even during a pandemic,” she said.
Enlightened Solutions, one of the companies that falls under the umbrella of the Hansen Foundation, has held outdoor, bonfire 12-steps meetings as a way to navigate around indoor gathering restrictions.
“I had quite a few friends who relapsed and still haven’t made it back,” Hansen said. “Some have died. ... A lot of people didn’t have anything else. It’s been a pretty harsh reality. A lot of people have wanted to escape it.”
The pandemic has had a huge negative impact on people struggling with addiction or in recovery, said Susan Long, director of the Hope One Atlantic County mobile response unit, which offers support for people struggling with addiction.
According to state records, 39,601 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in A…
Long, 41, is one of those people who strains to pay attention during Zoom meetings. Long, who has been in recovery since 2014, has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, also known as ADHD.
“A lot of individuals who are elderly or who are struggling with mental health issues have a tough time navigating that system, so it is really hard for individuals to connect with people without being with the people,” Long said.
During 2019, to maintain her recovery, Long, of Northfield, attended 12-step meetings. She did yoga, attended meditation classes and church, went on retreats with other women and volunteers as the director of the New Jersey Chapter of Angels in Motion.
After the pandemic struck, Long said she attended bonfire 12-step meetings outdoors. She also likes gardening, which she finds therapeutic, and she participates occasionally in online Zoom yoga classes where the teachers are actually from India.
For some people suffering from a substance use disorder and who want to get clean during the pandemic, the 12-step model is too spiritual or too rigid, said John McLernon, director of social services for the Atlantic County Department of Family & Community Development.
To work on the underlying causes of substance use, McLernon has used rational emotive behavior therapy, a form of psychotherapy that tries to change irrational beliefs and reduce emotional pain.
Whatever technique a person uses to move away from substance use, the process is not easy, pandemic or no, McLernon said.
“You are going to walk over hot sands to get to the cool water,” said McLernon, who also has a private therapy practice in Northfield.
Jenna Mellor, executive director of the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition, based in Trenton, said the state needs more than the seven Harm Reduction Centers that exist, one of which can be found on Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City.
Harm Reduction Centers are community-based programs that provide a safe space for people who use drugs to access sterile syringes, needles, injection equipment and the overdose-reversal drug naloxone.
“As the pandemic rages on, people are really struggling,” Mellor said. “Isolation, grief, loss increases substance use in New Jersey and in the nation. ... The pandemic has amplified the crisis.”
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.