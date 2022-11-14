The Branches celebrates new building in Middle Township

The Branches Outreach Center board and staff invited elected officials, volunteers and community partners to a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 20 to celebrate its new building at 201 Hirst Ave. in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township.
The Branches provides a safe environment for the elderly, disabled, those experiencing homelessness and marginalized individuals and families.
Board of Trustees President John Bolte introduced newly appointed Executive Director Maria Elena Hallion. Hallion spoke of her commitment to the mission of The Branches.
