The Botanist explores options after Atlantic City Council restricts recreational marijuana sales from the Boardwalk

“So what we’re doing is stopping a business from improving their business to adult use which is gonna be lucrative in Atlantic City that can actually pay us and establish some more money for Atlantic City,” Fauntleroy said.

Councilwoman LaToya Dunston, who along with Fauntleroy and Moises Delgado voted against the ordinance, suggested grandfathering in The Botanist to be able to sell recreational marijuana. That idea was met with opposition from other council members.

“If we grandfather them in, then what says that when something else comes up, won’t people look for the same treatment?” Councilman Aaron Randolph said. “I think that’s a bad precedent to set.”

Randolph said council needed to “focus on the issue,” not tell businesses how to operate.

“We are not in the business of telling people how to run their business. All we are supposed to be doing is voting on how we stand,” Randolph said. “What we need to do is vote on the issue.”

Brian Sickora, The Botanist’s general manager, asked council to exempt the business from the ordinance.