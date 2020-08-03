CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The death of an Erma man, whose body was discovered in the surf in the area of Philadelphia Avenue in the city of Cape May, is being jointly investigated by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the city of Cape May, according to a news release Monday by the Prosecutor’s Office.
At 8:44 p.m. Sunday, the Cape May police received a call of unresponsive person in the water in the area of Jefferson Street and the beach, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a written statement.
Patrol units immediately responded and conducted a search in the area, but were unsuccessful in locating the unresponsive male, Sutherland said. Detectives from the Cape May Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office assisted with the investigation.
About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police and detectives found the body of an unresponsive man at the water’s edge between Madison and Philadelphia avenues in Cape May, Sutherland said.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A second woman was sentenced to prison on drug-induced death charges …
Further investigation revealed the dead man was Kevin L. Lare, 21, of Lower Township, Sutherland said. The investigation continues, and there is no indication of foul play, he said.
The public is advised of the potential of dangerous rip currents and rough surf conditions throughout the county and to use caution while swimming in the ocean, said Sutherland and Marino.
The Cape May Beach Beach Patrol conducted 48 ocean rescues of swimmers from Aug. 1 through 2, Marino said.
The public is reminded not to swim during dangerous conditions, at night or when life guards are not present, Sutherland said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.