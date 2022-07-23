The boats are back in town for Ocean City's Night in Venice parade

OCEAN CITY — Thousands of people gathered along the bay side of the island to catch a glimpse of dozens of boats during the 67th annual Night in Venice, the longest-running celebration of its kind.

Sponsored by Acme Markets, Night in Venice is a celebration of community and camaraderie that Ocean City has been putting on since 1954, according to the city's Welcome Center. It also brings tens of thousands of people to Ocean City during the weekend of the parade.

Kevin Hacke drove seven hours from Dayton, Ohio, with his wife, Ali, and 1½-year-old daughter, Karsyn, just to watch the Night in Venice parade. The family planned their boat parade weekend over a month ago when the schedule was released.

"There's a sense of community and togetherness," said Hacke, 32, who surprisingly met another family from Ohio while at the 15th Street and Pleasure Avenue bay area before the parade started. "Meeting different people, seeing a lot of different boats ... it's a fun time."

Hacke has been coming to Night in Venice with his family since he was 5, at the exact same spot he went to Saturday evening.

This year's grand marshals were Jay Wright, the legendary Villanova University men's basketball coach, and his wife, Patty, who were joined on their very large boat by family members. The parade started near the Ocean City-Longport bridge and traveled along the bayside to Tennessee Avenue, going in and out of inlets and lagoons.

Boats were uniquely dressed up on the bay Saturday night with lights, music and banners that showed the crowds of people watching along the shore their number for a chance to win in a number of contests. Some opted to decorate their boats in coordination with this year's "Mummers: Struttin' on the Bay" theme, which was chosen as a tribute to Ocean City's Tuesday nights on the Boardwalk and the Philadelphia New Year's Day parade that showcases colorfully dressed string bands dancing along Broad Street.

People could view the free parade from the first-come, first served grandstands on Tennessee Avenue or at any of the other grandstands along the ends of the streets from Battersea Road to 16th Street. Parade watchers could also set up their own seating along the parade route, although seats were not permitted on any of the bridges during the parade.

Right next to the bay at 15th Street and Pleasure Avenue, a group of about 30 people filled the grandstands and the surrounding area with wagons, golf carts and portable chairs. People who lived in the surrounding homes sat on their decks and in their boats as they waited patiently for the parade's late start.

Jana Klotzain, of Wall Township, Monmouth County, came with her husband, Stephen, and 4½-year-old daughter, Elaina, to watch this year's boat parade.

"Ocean City is a beautiful, fun place to come with family and friends. I'm really looking forward to this weekend," said Klotzain, who also looked forward to the seeing the boats, friends and the entertainment afterward.

Tickets were sold out for the Bayside Center's viewing area Saturday, which included a picnic area, bleacher seating, a DJ, live entertainment by the Uptown String Band and food, proceeds from which benefited the Ocean City Junior Raiders football and cheerleading squads.

Night in Venice has contests in which boats, houses and condominium complexes can participate in a variety of categories, such as best boat or best decorated house. A panel of judges was expected to announce contest results at noon Sunday.

In addition to Saturday's parade, the city celebrated with a Junior Night in Venice boat parade for children Friday and a Miss Night in Venice beauty pageant Monday.

After the parade, fireworks were launched from a barge on the bay near Third Street.

Night in Venice weekend ends Sunday with "America's Got Talent" runner-up Jackie Evancho performing with the Ocean City Pops at the Music Pier.

"Honestly in this crazy world we live in now, I think everyone here has one thing in common, and that's to see the boats. It's a fun time," said Hacke.