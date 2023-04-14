OCEAN CITY – On some April mornings, when the light is right and the birds are active, photographers line the rail near the Ocean City Welcome Center where a walkway overlooks an active rookery.
Herons and egrets have called the tangle of trees and shrubs home for years, and stuck around when the causeway was completed a decade ago, with the pedestrian walkway offering close-up views. The site has become a can’t-miss spot for birders, where dozens of night herons can often be seen in a visit.
In 2019, white ibises, previously far more common in Florida than in New Jersey, became regular visitors. On a recent morning, Ibises covered one tree, distinct with their snow-white feathers and bright red or orange faces, beaks and legs.
Most years, snowy egrets, glossy ibis and both yellow crowned and black crowned night herons can be seen nesting or roosting among the branches.
