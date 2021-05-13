The best time to see Mercury in the sky is Thursday night, will weather be Ok?

May 13 is the best night of 2021 to see our closest planet to the sun, Mercury, be visible to the naked eye. Planet Earth will dish out a big assist to South Jersey, weather wise, with a mainly clear sky.

The middle of May is the best time in 2021 to look for Mercury, according to Earth Sky. This is because the planet pairs up with the crescent phase of the moon just after sunset, which is around 8:05 p.m. for southeastern New Jersey.

Mercury, which sits roughly as close at 48 million miles from Earth when their orbits align, will appear very close to the moon, which will sit fairly low in the horizon in the western sky.

Expect only a few clouds around Thursday evening. With high pressure moving in from the west, the downward force of the system will dissipate most of the fair weather afternoon clouds.

If you do go out, you may be ok to go out without a jacket. Temperatures will be in the 60s just after sunset.