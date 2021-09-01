The Atlantic City Free Public Library may be renamed for Cheatham

The main branch of the Atlantic City Free Public Library would be renamed for William K. Cheatham, a longtime resident and president of the library Board of Trustees, under an ordinance introduced last week.

Cheatham died at age 90 on June 27.

He was appointed to the board in 2005 and became president in 2008, but his career in community work began long before that.

Until soon before his death, Cheatham was a regular at Casino Reinvestment Development Authority meetings and other city functions, where he often spoke about the need to ensure that city residents got jobs and benefited from city development.

Cheatham ran for 2nd Ward councilman in 1982 and served in the Big Brothers Association, United Way of Atlantic County, the county Board of Public Transportation, Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the Atlantic City Shade Tree Committee.

“He never stopped being an advocate for improving this city and was very much a father figure in the city,” Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz said in a statement on the library’s website after Cheatham’s death.