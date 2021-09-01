 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Atlantic City Free Public Library may be renamed for Cheatham
0 comments
top story

The Atlantic City Free Public Library may be renamed for Cheatham

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public

Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The main branch of the Atlantic City Free Public Library would be renamed for William K. Cheatham, a longtime resident and president of the library Board of Trustees, under an ordinance introduced last week.

Cheatham died at age 90 on June 27.

He was appointed to the board in 2005 and became president in 2008, but his career in community work began long before that.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Until soon before his death, Cheatham was a regular at Casino Reinvestment Development Authority meetings and other city functions, where he often spoke about the need to ensure that city residents got jobs and benefited from city development.

Cheatham ran for 2nd Ward councilman in 1982 and served in the Big Brothers Association, United Way of Atlantic County, the county Board of Public Transportation, Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the Atlantic City Shade Tree Committee.

“He never stopped being an advocate for improving this city and was very much a father figure in the city,” Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz said in a statement on the library’s website after Cheatham’s death.

In November 2019, the corner of Atlantic and Maryland avenues was designated “William K. Cheatham’s Block.” Four years earlier, then-Mayor Don Guardian recognized him as an “Atlantic City Hometown Hero.”

“He has fought hard for the little people, and no one can question his love for the City of Atlantic City,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A look at homes and buildings damaged by Hurricane Ida

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News