These are the events The Press of Atlantic City will be watching this week.
FRIDAY:
- The MotoAmerica Superbikes will be racing at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville through Sunday. Racing begins at 8 a.m. Friday. Tickets can be purchased here.
SATURDAY:
- The Victor Saracini-John O'Neill 9/11 memorial will take place 10 a.m. at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk. Check back later in the week for a complete list of Saturday's planned events for the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.
- Guns 'n' Roses will be playing the Etess Arena inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday and Sunday.
- The Funky Pickle Ventnor Classic is a one-day pickleball tournament that includes 48 teams, a live brass band, comedians, beach bar, food trucks, vendors, games and more. It will be held at Ventnor City Courts, 5600 Atlantic Avenue and run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Somers Point Good Old Days Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at John F. Kennedy Memorial Park.
- Doggie Dash & Splash at Morey's Piers kicks off at 10 a.m. with 5K and 1-mile beach races. More information at moreyspiers.com.
SUNDAY:
- Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City will take place again. Traffic is expected throughout Atlantic County until about 3 p.m.
- The Mr. Mature America Pageant will take place in Ocean City. The pageant, for men 55 years and older, will be held at 5 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier.
- Stockton University will host a Holocaust Memorial at 11 a.m. at the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center.
