'That's all we can do, just pray': Vineland church ponders situation in Ukraine

VINELAND — Emotions ran high Saturday morning as people gathered at Saint Padre Pio Parish to pray for peace in Ukraine.

"If you don't have prayer, what else do you have?" said Joanne DeMaria, a member of the church who was in attendance.

The service began at 8:30 a.m. with a prayer for the protection of the people of the eastern European nation, currently under siege by Russia. The service continued with Father Rob Sinatra leading the prayer of the rosary.

"It's our great opportunity to pray for peace," Sinatra said Friday night on Facebook.

Many people were overcome with emotion during the service and teared up while praying for an end to the violence.

After the service, people gathered and talked with each other about the situation. They expressed their feelings of sadness or hope differently, but the message was the same from everyone in attendance: Prayer is powerful.

"This is so real," said DeMaria, "and we have to pray. That's all we can do, just pray."

Shannon St. Clair, of Vineland, stood with DeMaria and her family.

"We came today to pray for peace," she said. "Ukraine is a peaceful country, and we just feel for all the people there; the mothers, the children."

DeMaria got choked up reflecting on the pain families are going through in Ukraine. "I think what really hit me yesterday was seeing the videos of the fathers saying goodbye to their children."

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service announced Thursday that all men ages 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving the country, while thousands of women and children have fled for safety.

"We have young children," DeMaria said, gesturing at St. Clair. "What messages are our children getting from all of this?"

Chris Burrows, a member of the church, wiped away tears as he spoke about the current state of affairs, both in Ukraine and here in the United States.

"People don't realize how bad this is," he said. "They (Russia) are already out of control, because they're missing God in their lives."

Burrows said the current presidential administration is part of the reason Russia was able to invade Ukraine, and that it wouldn't have happened under former President Donald Trump.

"It doesn't matter what we do over there. Putin is not going to stop until he has what he wants," Burrows said.

Others had a more positive outlook, emphasizing the importance of prayer and compassion. Steve Bertonazzi, a member of the church, said it's important to show up and pray for peace.

"People are people. It doesn't matter where they come from," said Bertonazzi. "We all have the same emotions, the same things we love, especially our families. I'm here to support people who love one another.

"Our prayers are powerful. You can't give up, you have to just send your prayers out."

