Thanksgiving travel on the rebound, data show

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Inflation remains higher than usual, but it isn't keeping about 55 million people nationwide from traveling for Thanksgiving this year.

Michele Joffe was one of them Monday, waiting for a ride at Atlantic City International Airport after a return trip to Florida to visit her son.

Later this week, she'll travel from Toms River to Wanaque, Passaic County, for Thanksgiving with her family.

"Just two weeks ago, I got it for $115 round trip, and I was like, 'book it,'" Joffe said while seated inside the airport's lobby.

The travel industry is showing signs of a return to pre-pandemic levels, with about 1.5% more people expected to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving than last year, according AAA.

Travel experts think employees working remotely will extend their holiday trips. More people who have adapted to working outside an office since the COVID-19 pandemic began may work a few days from their travel spot, they say.

Nationally, about 4.5 million people are expected to travel to their Thanksgiving destination by air, nearly 99% of 2019's travel volume, AAA said. Air carriers will likely cater to 330,000 more passengers this Thanksgiving, an 8% increase over 2021.

Federal Aviation Administration officials projected Tuesday to be the busiest day this week at American airports, with about 48,000 scheduled flights.

This year is believed to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking it in 2000. Since then, 2005 and 2019 were the busiest, the nonprofit said.

“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” said Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of travel.

Roads are expected to be packed with cars.

In New Jersey, about 1.3 million people are projected to travel by car, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Tracy Noble said.

Traffic on Monday wasn't too congested for Michael and Doretta Carbone, who came to Atlantic City International from Seaside Heights for a flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

They fly for the holiday almost every year, even during the height of the pandemic.

"We tried to not let the pandemic affect our lives," said Michael Carbone, who owns the Beachcomber Bar & Grill on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk. "I always have the attitude that when a guy gives you lemons, you make lemonade."

But that's not the case for everyone.

Although it dropped to 7.7% last month, inflation still is high enough to where New Jersey adults are changing their spending habits, including for travel, according to a poll from the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

Slightly more than one in four New Jersey adults (27%) surveyed by Stockton said they plan to travel for the holiday season. The center interviewed 570 adults from Oct. 26 to Nov. 15.

Fourteen percent said high prices left them no choice but to change or cancel their travel plans.

Forty-two percent said cost affected their holiday travel. With airlines, five said disruptions and concern about flight cancellations affected their thinking, and 22% said concerns about COVID-19 affected their travel decisions.

Many still aren't letting higher prices change their ways.

Nick Randazzo said he travels about two to three times per year. Randazzo was making his way to Tampa, Florida, for Thanksgiving on Monday.

The first-year Stockton student from Toms River said air trips have been enjoyable. He hasn't hit too many roadblocks at the airports, he said.

"It's been relatively good," he said.

Jeremy Tangerose on Monday morning was waiting for an American Airlines bus to take him to Philadelphia International Airport, where he was set to catch a flight to Chicago.

Later this week, he was planning to drive roughly six hours from Rockford, Illinois, to Kentucky, where his parents live.

"For as much as I travel, it seems normal to me," he said of air travel's return to pre-pandemic operations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.