Thankful mood envelopes local Memorial Day parades, ceremonies

There was a thankful mood among the crowd at the Middle Township Memorial Day Parade on Monday — the first big public gathering in the township since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year ago.
"It's appropriate we are doing it on Memorial Day," Mayor Tim Donohue said of getting a large crowd together to remember shared loss.
"I'm so grateful for my military brotherhood," said Parade Grand Marshall Charlie Gruff, a U.S. Army veteran who enlisted in 1969, expected to be sent to Vietnam but was sent to Hawaii to work as a mapmaker.
He made maps of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos for those fighting there to use.
"I was fortunate enough to land easy duty," Gruff, 71, said in his speech to more than 100 people gathered at the American Legion Post 198 at the end of the parade. "I will never forget the sacrifices of my brothers and sisters. That's why I choose to be in service to the American Legion."
In Atlantic City, more than 50 people gathered at Brown’s Memorial Park to celebrate the holiday with moments of remembrance, flag salutes and speeches.
American Legion Post 61 paid tribute to 97-year-old World War II veteran and Atlantic City resident Raymond Coursey Sr. He is the father of Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey, who is also chief of staff to Mayor Marty Small Sr.
“Today we’re honoring our last World War II vet from Post 61,” said American Legion Commander Patricia Tatum. “I thank God for people like him (Coursey) who came before me and have been in the legion holding up that banner for so long.”
Coursey served in the United States Army and earned a Purple Heart in 1944 for his service. He’s been married to his wife Hazel for 76 years and together the two raised 12 children in Atlantic City.
Raymond Coursey was unable to be at Monday’s event due to health issues, but son Ernest Coursey accepted the recognition on his father’s behalf.
In Cape May Court House, the parade route went from Memorial Park on West Pacific Avenue to the American Legion Post 198 on Dias Creek Road.
The township's annual Memorial Day Parade was not held last year because of COVID-19.
The clouds parted just as the parade began at about 10 a.m., and the day stayed sunny after that.
"I'm here to teach my little one about Memorial Day and to honor the men and women who fought for us and our freedom," said Rebecca Gibula, there with Grace, 4. "And it's great to have freedom of being out here today."
She was talking about the freedoms in the U.S. Constitution, and freedom from COVID-19 and its restrictions, she said.
At American Legion Post 198, Middle Township High School singers and musicians entertained the crowd, and speakers shared memories and participated in a ceremony that included laying flowers at the memorial to township residents who died in battles.
Donohue said the municipality recognizes those who served and survived on Memorial Day, as well as those who died serving the country.
"They are here in place of those we lost," Donohue said of survivors. "Those who never returned ... we can't look them (the dead) in the eye and thank them."
Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy said he remembers his neighbor and friend Lance Cpl. George L. Dramis, 19, who was killed in Beirut in 1984.
"He went right out of high school into the Marine Corps," Gandy said of Dramis, who was six years older and grew up two doors down from Gandy.
Dramis was killed on Jan. 30, 1984. He was the last U.S. Marine killed in Lebanon as part of the Multi-National Peace Keeping Force, according to Run for the Fallen.
Dramis was in the Marine position called "Bedrock" when it came under fire "in one of the most fiercest firefights the Marines had been in," the organization wrote on its web site.
The fighting lasted for hours and as the firefight subdued Dramis was struck and killed by a sniper's bullet.
There is a memorial to Dramis across the street from the American Legion Post 198.
In Atlantic City, Wilson Washington Jr., the director of the Department of Health and Human Services for Atlantic City, was the event’s keynote speaker.
Washington, a 24-year veteran of the Navy, said the holiday was meant for education, commemoration and celebration.
“I want to educate you about the people who are missing in action, we are going to commemorate those who were killed in action and we are going to celebrate those who came home after serving,” Washington said. “We should never live in silence forgetting about our fallen heroes … They gave up their lives so that we could be free. Our veterans, soldiers, airmen, coast guardsmen and Marines, we know that because of them, our nation lives in freedom.”
Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick said it isn't enough to honor fallen service members and veterans during holidays and ceremonial weekends.
“We must be committed to honoring their legacy year round," Fitzpatrick said. "We must be committed to supporting the families who never saw their loved one walk through their door again, and we must be committed to caring for our veterans who have returned home.”
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
