Thankful mood envelopes local Memorial Day parades, ceremonies

At American Legion Post 198, Middle Township High School singers and musicians entertained the crowd, and speakers shared memories and participated in a ceremony that included laying flowers at the memorial to township residents who died in battles.

Donohue said the municipality recognizes those who served and survived on Memorial Day, as well as those who died serving the country.

"They are here in place of those we lost," Donohue said of survivors. "Those who never returned ... we can't look them (the dead) in the eye and thank them."

Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy said he remembers his neighbor and friend Lance Cpl. George L. Dramis, 19, who was killed in Beirut in 1984.

"He went right out of high school into the Marine Corps," Gandy said of Dramis, who was six years older and grew up two doors down from Gandy.

Dramis was killed on Jan. 30, 1984. He was the last U.S. Marine killed in Lebanon as part of the Multi-National Peace Keeping Force, according to Run for the Fallen.

Dramis was in the Marine position called "Bedrock" when it came under fire "in one of the most fiercest firefights the Marines had been in," the organization wrote on its web site.