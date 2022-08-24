Testimony starts in Margate firefighter health care fraud case

CAMDEN —The trial of a Margate firefighter who faces charges related to a health care fraud conspiracy that cost state health insurance plans tens of millions of dollars began in federal court here Wednesday before U.S. District Court Judge Robert B. Kugler.

In opening remarks to a jury Wednesday, a federal prosecutor said the record will show that Margate Firefighter Tom Sher betrayed friends and coworkers for the sake of money, in a scheme to receive kickbacks for unnecessary, expensive compound medications.

“He himself received 25 medications from Central Rexall in 11 months,” Desiree Grace, deputy chief of the Criminal Division at United States Attorneys'​ Offices for the New York region said, referring to metabolic supplements, antifungal cream and libido cream that were sent to Tom Sher by the Louisiana pharmacy.

“The medications cost his insurance provider $182,000 in 11 months,” Grace told the jury.

Sher's defense attorney told jurors that Sher was a fitness fanatic seeking optimum health, and was betrayed by others who did conspire to receive kickbacks for the unneeded prescriptions, including his own brother Mike Sher, another Margate firefighter who has pleaded guilty in the case.

Defense attorney Joseph Grimes said he will present evidence that Tom Sher only offered metabolic supplements and other specialty prescriptions to people he worked out with, in an honest attempt to help them improve their conditioning.

Sher allegedly received kickbacks of about $114,000 in 10 months, according to federal prosecutors.

The payments came from the Louisiana pharmacy and went to conspirators who shared them with others they recruited to the scheme, prosecutors said.

The federal government alleges the prescriptions Sher solicited cost the state about $1 million, of the estimated $50 million fraud.

The first witness called to testify Wednesday was Margate Fire Chief Daniel Adams, 52, who said Sher encouraged him to apply for compound medical prescriptions in 2015, called metabolic supplements. They were for himself, his wife and daughter to help them lose weight and gain energy, he said, and were covered by his wife’s state insurance plan from her job with the Linwood School District.

Adams said the prescriptions did not work, so the family stopped taking them after a few weeks and later disposed of them, but they kept coming.

One of the prescriptions cost the health plan almost $19,000 a month, according to another witness who has pleaded guilty in the case, former pharmaceutical sales rep Matthew Tedesco, of Linwood.

Sher’s case was set to begin Aug. 15 but was delayed until this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, according to court documents. It has also been significantly delayed by the pandemic, which stopped trials from proceeding for a time, Kugler explained to jurors.

As of last summer, more than 45 people had been charged in the case, with 30 pleading guilty and three being sentenced.

William Hickman, who authorities have called the leader of the scheme, also testified Wednesday about how the fraud worked. Hickman pleaded guilty in June 2020 to defrauding state health benefits programs and other insurers out of more than $50 million and is set to be sentenced Oct. 18, U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson Matthew Reilly said Monday.

Hickman, 46, said he moved to Linwood from Northfield in the last two years with his wife and three sons and has signed a cooperation agreement with the federal government. But he still expects to spend time in prison, he said.

Adams said he had no idea that Sher was benefitting financially from the prescriptions, or how much they were costing the state health plan.

Adams received no money in exchange for getting prescriptions, he said.

Adams testified that Tom Sher approached him about the compound medications, recommended them, told him he could get them covered by his state health insurance, and provided prescription forms for Adams and his family members to receive the medications.

The forms were signed by Adams’ doctor, Dr. John Gaffney, of Margate, without any examinations or evaluations performed, Adams said.

Gaffney pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health-benefits fraud before Kugler in 2017.

“If Tom Sher had not approached you … would you have sought out compound prescriptions for yourself?” asked Hudd.

“I would not have,” Adams said.

Another Sher brother, John Sher, 40, of Margate, and Christopher Broccoli, 50, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to commit health care fraud for their involvement in the scheme.

John Sher and Broccoli could each spend up to 10 years in prison and be ordered to pay a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or losses from their offenses, when they are sentenced.

Last month, Brian Pugh, 45, of Absecon, and Thomas Schallus, 45, of Northfield, pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit health care fraud before Kugler.

Pugh and Schallus each face a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense. Schallus is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 14, and Pugh is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 17.

The trial ended Wednesday with Hickman still on the stand. He's expected to return to the witness stand Thursday morning.