Testa to introduce bill to address New Jersey's abandoned boat build-up

New Jersey State Sen. Michael Testa speaks at a press conference about problems their constituents are still having getting their unemployment benefits two years after the start of the pandemic Tuesday Feb 22, 2022.

TRENTON — State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, says he plans on introducing legislation to permit thousands of dollars in state funds to be used to remove hundreds of boats abandoned in the state's waterways.

“Local governments and property taxpayers simply do not have the capacity to fund the lengthy and expensive process of hauling away and disposing of all the derelict boats that wash up in their communities,” Testa said in a statement Monday. “It’s clear we need a state fund to pay for the removal of abandoned boats that litter our coasts, bays, and rivers.”

Testa will work with research staff and the Office of Legislative Services to draft the bill, said New Jersey Senate Republican Office Communication Director Brad Schnure, adding that he doesn't know when the legislation could be introduced in the state Legislature.

Statewide, abandoned vessels are continuing to clunk-up waterways, creating eyesores and environmental concerns.

State law calls for fines against owners who leave their boats abandoned.

“Junked boats look horrible to visitors and locals alike, but the real problems are far worse,” Testa said. “They pose a serious navigation hazard for boaters, and they threaten our fisheries, marine businesses, and the fragile environments of our oceanside and bayfront towns. Abandoned boats pose a risk we cannot afford to ignore.”

