The State Board of Education is trying to limit participation in public hearings on incorporating climate change and environmental justice into math and English classes, a state Senator said this week.

"They want public hearings without the public," said state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic. "It begs the question: what are they trying to hide?”

Testa said the State Board of Education opened the registration period in late March but only announced it publicly via email on the Thursday before Easter weekend.

He questioned why people must register to testify by April 10 for hearings that will take place weeks later, calling it "another failure by the State Board of Education to be open and transparent with parents and concerned citizens.”

The Southern Region hearing will be held at Camden County College 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13 from 11 a.m.

The Northern Region hearing will be held at Warren County College 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 24 and the Central Region hearing will be held at the New Jersey Department of Education in Trenton 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 3.

To testify at any of the public hearings, register by noon on April 10 at https://homeroom5.doe.state.nj.us/events/, or call the Office of the State Board of Education at 609-376-9071.

Van Drew on school security

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and other Republicans last week introduced legislation to prioritize hiring military veterans and retired law enforcement officers to protect schools as School Resource Officers.

"After the numerous, unconscionable events that have taken place in our schools across the country, it is way past time that Congress address the need for better security in schools," Van Drew said. "We protect our nation's leaders and celebrities with armed security, why not our children?"

The other U.S. Representatives introducing the Ensuring Safer Schools Act were Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas; Andy Barr, R-Kentucky; Don Bacon, R-Nebraska; and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa.

The legislation also recommends that School Resource Officers (SROs) undergo yearly tactical training and a mental health screening, and encourages schools to promote engagement between SROs and students through outreach events and activities.

Public contractors' campaign contributions

Public contractors disclosed making $8.8 million in campaign contributions in 2022, according to reports filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC).

That was down 15% from $10.4 million in 2021 when the governor's office and all Legislative seats were was up for re-election.

ELEC Executive Director Jeff Brindle said contractor contributions surged above $10 million in all four gubernatorial elections dating back to 2009.

Engineers gave nearly $4 million (44%) while lawyers contributed $2.3 million (26%).

Among the top ten contracting firms making contributions, eight were engineering firms while two were law firms. The top ten made 33% of the contributions and received 2% of contracts.

Remington & Vernick Engineers led the donors, giving $588,350. It received about $56 million in public contracts.

Total contracts increased 10% to a new high. Business entities reported more than $15.1 billion in contracts in their 2022 disclosure reports.

Under pay-to-play laws, all businesses that have received $50,000 or more through public contracts must indicate whether they have made any reportable contributions and if so, must disclose contracts and contributions to ELEC by March 30th for the previous calendar year.

The average contribution made by contractors in 2022 was $1,252, an increase of 0.2%. The record high average was $1,372 in 2020, according to ELEC.

The top ten contractors were led by affiliates of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield. They received $12.9 billion worth of contracts, or about 86 percent of the total contracts. The group gave $165,573 in contributions, which is two percent of the total, ELEC said.