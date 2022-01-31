 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Testa joins lawmakers backing bill to end casino smoking
TRENTON — Another local state senator is now on board with eliminating smoking in Atlantic City's casinos.

Senator Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, announced himself as another co-sponsor for a bipartisan bill that would eliminate what's often described as a "loophole" to New Jersey's indoor smoking ban, which permits it inside Atlantic City casinos.

Testa is the second Republican to become a sponsor.

“Casino workers should have the same right to work in a safe and healthy environment as any other worker in our state,” Testa said in a statement Monday.

While lawmakers are working to end smoking, the Casino Association of New Jersey has argued that doing so would turn away customers.  

Testa is the second local state lawmaker this month to support the move and sponsor the bill.

Earlier, state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, became the first Republican co-sponsor after what he said was "time that we prioritize the workers’ health over there."

Hundreds of city casino workers have been furious that the bill wasn't sent to Gov. Phil Murphy's desk before the end of the year. Murphy has previously said he would sign a bill to ban casino smoking. 

“We thank Sen. Testa for co-sponsoring this bipartisan legislation after meeting with us and hearing our concerns about our health," said Nicole Vitola, co-leader of Casino Employees Against Smoking’s Effects (CEASE). “We have support from Republicans and Democrats, as well as legislators across New Jersey, because they recognize that it's wrong to treat us differently than every other worker in our state. Senator Testa understands the urgency of our fight and we are grateful that he is joining us to get this bill across the finish line." 

